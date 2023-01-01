Muelle de la Luz

This larger and newer version of Chiloé's mystical and famous Muelle de las Almas is reached via a 45-minute boat ride from Muelle Anguay near Refugio Lugar de Encuentro in Chepu. Attractively perched on a pier dropping off where the Chepu river meets the ocean, the dock is engrossing, but it lacks the strong mythological background of Almas and, having been built on land donated by the fisherman's union, is an expensive proposition (the union monopolize the boat access).

Access was weekends only when we visited – boats leave between 9am and 7pm with a minimum of four people.