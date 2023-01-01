Centro de Visitantes Inmaculada Concepción

Don't even think about visiting Chiloé's Unesco-listed churches without first stopping in at this excellent museum housed in the former Convento Inmaculada Concepción de Ancud (1875). It's home to wooden scale models of all 16 churches, which show the workings of the intricate interior woodwork of each.

You'll also find an interesting museum shop, where you can pick up the free bilingual La Ruta de Las Iglesias Chiloé visitors' guide. If you dig Chiloé churches, the foundation has produced a good coffee-table book, which is also available in the shop.