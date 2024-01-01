During the wars of independence, Fuerte San Antonio was Spain's last Chilean outpost. At the northwest corner of town, late-colonial cannon emplacements look down on the harbor from the early-19th-century remains of the fortress. There's a somewhat secluded beach, Playa Gruesa, behind the north wall.
Fuerte San Antonio
Chiloé
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Centro de Visitantes Inmaculada Concepción
0.53 MILES
Don't even think about visiting Chiloé's Unesco-listed churches without first stopping in at this excellent museum housed in the former Convento…
Museo Regional de Ancud Aurelio Bórquez Canobra
0.44 MILES
This worthwhile museum, casually referred to as Museo Chiloé, offers interesting displays tracking the history of the island, including a full-sized…
16.42 MILES
This larger and newer version of Chiloé's mystical and famous Muelle de las Almas is reached via a 45-minute boat ride from Muelle Anguay near Refugio…
0.46 MILES
Ancud's main cathedral.
Nearby Chiloé attractions
