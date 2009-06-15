Welcome to The Great Wall
Mao Zedong
China’s greatest engineering triumph and must-see sight, the Great Wall (长城; Chángchéng) wriggles haphazardly from its scattered Manchurian remains in Liáoníng province to wind-scoured rubble in the Gobi desert and faint traces in the unforgiving sands of Xīnjiāng.
The most renowned and robust examples of the Wall undulate majestically over the peaks and hills of Běijīng municipality, but the Great Wall can be realistically visited in many north China provinces. It is mistakenly assumed that the Wall is one continuous entity; in reality, the edifice exists in chunks interspersed with natural defences (such as precipitous mountains) that had no need for further bastions.
Complete your trip to China with an unforgettable visit to the Great Wall at Mutianyu. The Great Wall of China is the greatest symbol of ancient Chinese engineering and one of the world's most famous structures. The Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China offers an alternative Great Wall experience to the popular Badaling section. This segment of China's ancient engineering marvel features an optional cable car ride, or an opportunity to climb more than 1,400 steps to the top. The Mutianyu Great Wall is much steeper than the Badaling section, and offers a more challenging climb. This section is also older than Badaling, and features outer and inner parapets and three watchtowers. Your eight-hour trip to the Mutianyu Great Wall includes a visit to a nearby cloisonné enamelware factory and a Chinese style lunch.
The Great Wall of China was originally built more than 2,000 years ago to ward off Hun intruders from the north. Today, the wall is considered one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and makes a great Beijing day trip. You'll travel by air-conditioned minivan to the less-touristy Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, located 56 miles (90 kilometers) from Beijing. This section of the Great Wall offers unparalleled views from the Ming Dynasty watchtowers. Walk at your own pace as you traverse the wall to the watchtowers, becoming immersed in the history and myths told by your local guide. Along the way, you will have great views and photo opportunities of the wall snaking through the beautiful countryside. You can choose to descend the Great Wall by toboggan or take the scenic cable car.Scaling the Great Wall will leave you with an appetite.You’ll get the opportunity to try some Chinese specialty dishes as you enjoy a traditional lunch served in a nearby local village. You'll return to Beijing after lunch.
Escorted by your English-speaking guide and air-conditioned coach, start the 2 days tour in Beijing. Each day you will be picked up from your downtown Beijing hotel around 7am. Day 1: This tour starts at northern part of Tian'anmen Square. Seeing the Tian’anmen Rostrum, it is the symbol of new China. You could see two pairs of 600 years old stone lions, the ornamental columns, the outer golden water bridge and so on. Besides, you will have chance to view all constructions from distance. From there you will proceed to the Forbidden City, the largest and best-preserved ancient 500 year old imperial palaces group. Visit the Forbidden City along the central axis from south to north. On the way to Temple of Heaven, you will have a chance to visit the Chinese traditional medicine culture. After having a short rest, we'll arrive the Temple of Heaven, the largest ancient imperial worship architecture group in the world where the ancient Emperors prayed for peace and harvest. After Chinese lunch in a local restaurant, enjoy a short visit to a pearl free market. And then you will go to the Summer Palace which is the largest and most beautiful Chinese imperial garden. It is regarded as a museum of gardens in China. Finally, you will transfer back to your hotels around 5pm. Day 2: In the morning, you will be picked up to discover another aspect of ancient Beijing. Heading to the Ming Tombs complex, the incredible complex of Ming Tombs includes a 4 mile (7 kilometer) road named the "Spirit Way" lined with statues of guardian animals that leads to the entrance. The Ding Mausoleum is one of 13 emperor tombs, where excavation has unearthed important objects for the study of the history of the Ming Dynasty. Then, you will take a visit to the Jade Carving Factory to see jade carved into various shapes, a unique Chinese craft. The jade carving is very famous special local product, it was not only the excellent skill on carving, but also mixes many Chinese traditional cultures in the jade carving. After having lunch at a local restaurant, you will be driven to the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, one of the best preserved areas of the Great Wall. The Great Wall rides on the ridge of the Yan Mountain and is enshrouded by a green forest. Hiking up the Great Wall is a challenging climb. Alternatively you can ride the available cable car (at your own expense) to reach the top of this ancient defense project. Cable car fee: RMB 100/one way, 120/round trip Toboggan fee: RMB 120 (cable car up, toboggan down) Afterwards, you will have the opportunity to taste traditional tea, and you can also experience Chinese Calligraphy for free. Chinese Calligraphy has thousands of years of history and it was regarded as a kind of cultural and visual art. End the tour with a drop-off at your hotel around 6pm.
On this private tour, get to know the places that interest you the most. Your private tour guide will pick you up from your hotel at 8:00am, then begin to head over to the Great Wall at Mutianyu. If time allows while on your way to The Mutianyu Great Wall, you will be able to stop and take photos at the iconic "Bird's Nest". This is the Beijing National Stadium, which had hosted many spectacular events, including the famous 2008 Summer Olympics. Once you arrive at the The Mutianyu Great Wall, you’ll enjoy a peaceful experience and take time to marvel at this wondrous structure and the surrounding hillsides that look north toward Mongolia. The Great Wall at Mutianyu was built and restored in the early Ming Dynasty (1368 – 1644) on the remnants of a Wall originally built in the Northern Qi Dynasty (550-577). Reconstruction took place under the supervision of Xu Da, one of the founding generals of the Ming Dynasty, who was responsible for building a Wall from Shanhaiguan in the east to as far as Mutianyu. Stop at a local restaurant in the Huairou district, famous for their chestnuts, mushrooms, and trout. Here, you will have various choices of countryside style of cuisine as your lunch. Head back to Beijing City to explore Tian'anmen Square, home to the National Museum of China, and the great Monument to the Peoples’ Heroes. Pass through the south gate to the magnificent 250-acre complex of the Forbidden City. The Forbidden City was the imperial palace from the Ming and Qing Dynasties. It is located in the middle of Beijing, and now houses the Palace Museum. For almost 500 years, it served as the home of emperors and their households, as well as the ceremonial and political center of Chinese government. Your guide will drop you off at your hotel at the end of the tour.
This private, three-day tour gives you plenty of time to take in Beijing's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven, Summer Palace, and The Great Wall of China. And since this is a private tour, please list any special interests you have while booking, from art and architecture to history and culture, so the guide can better prepare for your Beijing experience—with no factory shopping stops. Day 1: City Discovery (L)Meet a guide for 8:30am departure from your hotel in Beijing, then start by exploring one of the world’s largest public areas, Tian'anmen Square. Pass through the south gate to the magnificent Forbidden City, a 250-acre (101-ha.) complex of courtyards, palaces, pavilions, and gardens that served as the imperial palace for emperors and their households for more than 500 years.Pause for a lunch with a local family or in a restaurant, then continue to the Lama Temple, one of the largest and most important Tibetan Buddhist monasteries in the world. Afterwards, watch an amazing Chinese acrobatic show and return to your hotel. Day 2: Beijing Great Wall (L)Your driver and tour guide will meet you at the hotel lobby at 8:30am for departure to the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall. More rugged and slightly less crowded than more famous Badaling section of the Wall, more than 96% of Mutianyu is covered with lush trees and orchards.Stop at a local restaurant for lunch and continue to the Drum Tower to see a drum performance, and take a rickshaw on a trip through local alleyways. Make a photo stop at the Beijing National Stadium then return to your hotel. Day 3: City Discovery with Peking Duck Dinner (L, D)The driver and tour guide will meet you at your hotel lobby at 8:30am; today your exploration begins with the Temple of Heaven, once visited by the emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties for annual prayer ceremonies. Next, see the pandas in the Beijing Zoo and have lunch at a local restaurant. Continue to the Summer Palace, a well-preserved royal garden that's renowned for its beautiful landscape and spectacular architecture, and is considered one of the most classical gardens in the world. Enjoy a delicious duck dinner at a local restaurant, then finish the evening with drop-off at your hotel. Please note: This tour doesn't include the accommodation, please book at your own expense.
At 8:00 am,your English-speaking guide and driver will meet you in your hotel's lobby in Beijing to start today’s trip.You will heading to the Great Wall at Muyianyu section, located in Beijing’s Huairou County about 70km from Beijing’s city center (about 1 hour and 30 minute drive). Upon arrival at the Great Wall,your professional tour guide will give you an explication of the Great Wall and the related Chinese history and culture. You will have your choice of taking a cable car or chair lift up and spend 2 hours hiking on the Wall. Then you have the option of taking a toboggan ride back down (a lot of fun and highly recommended)or simply return the way you came.Mutianyu section was first built in Northern Qi Dynasty (550-557). There are 23 watchtowers distributed at close intervals along the wall. It is mainly made of slabs of granite. It measures 23 feet (7 meters) to 26 feet (8 meters) in height, and 4 yards (4 meters) to 5 yards (5 meters) in width.It is the longest intact section of The Great Wall at a length of 5,400 meters.It is known for its beautiful surroundings, dense woods and rich pastures changing colors with the seasons of a year.Then you have lunch at local restaurant,another 1 hours to Huanghuacheng Waterside Great Wall.Huanghuacheng section is an uncrowded section. You can experience different activities like taking a boat on the lake(optional) to appreciate the Great Wall on the surrounding mountains. You can hike around the lake and across the dam instead of climbing the mountains.Some stairs are very steep, but you will be satisfied with the achievement and the scenery when you climb to the top.During summer the countryside around Huanghuacheng's Great Wall is swathed in yellow, as masses of wild flowers come into bloom.Huanghua Great Wall was built in North Qi and was renovated for a few times during Sui and Tang dynasties.in Yuan dynasty, this area was an important transport spot and in Ming dynasty it was turned into a military town. 10,800 meters long.Huanghuacheng Great Wall.At the end of the tour, driving back to downtown,the tour guide and driver will drop you off at the hotel in Beijing or site in the city.