Full-Day Photographic Tour of Sarkofagen and Longyearbreen

This tour includes a glacier crossing with mini spikes and hiking. No previous glacier knowledge is required. You need to be in good physical shape to participate in this tour. We recommend good hiking boots, a wind and waterproof jacket and warm layers to put on once we reach the top of Sarkofagen (512 meters). Keep in mind that this is a polar bear inhabited area. Groups must stay together. In addition to landscape photography, the tour offers sights of small waterfalls and plenty of photographic opportunities for guests interested in geology. Then your trip continues southwards down to the glacier Longyearbreen, where you will put on some mini spikes and be introduced to the safety basics on glaciers and meltwater channels. On the way back down the valley you may find some Paleogene fossils in the loose moraine sediments of the glacier with fantastic detailing and preservation. During the descent on Longyearbreen you will also see the eastern slope of Nordenskiöldfjellet to your left-hand site, a mountain that reaches 1050 meters and contains some snow fields even throughout the summer.Please note: This trip is going up on a glacier and also the way back from Sarkofagen takes us on a glacier. So we may change the route depending on Snow - Avalanche conditions.