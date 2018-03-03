Petra and Wadi Rum: Southern Jordan Private Tour from Amman

Your friendly and professional driver will meet you at 06.30am in your hotel lobby in Amman to transfer you to Petra and then Wadi Rum. You will start off on a pleasant trip on the Desert highway to Petra, where you will have the chance to stop for a coffee break or stretch. The drive will take approximately 2.5 to 3 hours. Once in Petra, your driver will assist to arrange your entrance fee (included) at the Petra Visitors Center. At the center you also have the option to hire a local Petra guide (additional cost) in multiple languages to enhance the Petra experience. It is suggested to hire a guide for the Petra tour to see the highlights: the Treasury, Amphitheater and the Petra Museum. You are able to enjoy lunch during your time in Petra with an array of cafes and snacks to choose from (not included).Once you are done with Petra, you will meet your driver at your agreed upon location and time to continue to Wadi Rum. The ride from Petra to Wadi Rum is about 1.5 hour driving time.In Wadi Rum, your driver will take you to the Wadi Rum Village which includes a gift shop, restaurant, washrooms, small museum and the option to hire a Bedouin Jeep ride to explore Wadi Rum further (not included). A Bedouin Jeep ride deep into the desert is highly recommended and the friendly Wadi Rum residence are very hospitable to share their country with you. The most popular tour is a 2 hour jeep ride which is the ideal route to explore Jordan’s beautiful terrain and answer the question’ Why Hollywood chooses Jordan’s Natural Wonder of the World as their movie back drop’, After you Wadi Rum experience, your driver will be waiting at the Wadi Rum Village to take you back to Amman or the Dead Sea, approx. time of arrival between 9-10pm.