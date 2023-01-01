Petra Exhibition

Awaiting the completion of a new home (currently being built across from the Petra Visitor Centre), this excellent exhibition makes the most of more than 200 artefacts that were formerly housed in the now-defunct Al Habis and the Basin Museums in the Ancient City. The exhibition is divided into different display areas, including Petra through the ages, art and architecture, religion, politics and society, and trade, and help give a tangible context to the site itself.

Allow an hour to do the displays justice.