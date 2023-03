Built by the Crusaders in AD 1116, Al Wu’ira was overrun by Muslim forces 73 years after construction. An impressive old bridge (previously a drawbridge) leads over the gorge to a gatehouse and the limited ruins.

The unsigned turn-off is about 1.5km north of the Mövenpick Hotel. The castle is on the left side of the road leading to Umm Sayoun and Siq Al Barid (Little Petra).