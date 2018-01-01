Welcome to Assam
Assam's culture is proudly sovereign. The gamosa (a red-and-white scarf worn around the neck by men) and the mekhola sador (the traditional dress for women) are visible proclamations of regional costume and identity, while the subtly flavoured fish tenga (sour curry) is distinctly different from its regional culinary cousins.
Top experiences in Assam
Assam activities
Private 3-Day Tour to Delhi Agra and Jaipur from Guwahati with One-Way Flight
Day 1: Guwahati to Delhi by FLY + City Tour and Drive to Agra (No Meal)Pickup at 6am from your hotel in Guwahati and transfer to the Airport for Flight to Delhi. Arrival at Delhi Airport, then proceed on the half-day city tour of Delhi. In New Delhi you'll visit the 11th century Qutab Minar Tower, built by Qutub-ud-din Aibek of the Slave Dynasty, who took possession of Delhi in 1206. You'll also see the India Gate, a memorial raised in honor of the Indian soldiers martyred during the Afghan War, and drive past government buildings including the President’s House and Parliament House (Dating back to the time of British Raj). In the early evening you'll transfer to Agra (about 3 hours via expressway) Overnight: Crystal Sarover Primer or similar Day 2: Agra City Tour and drive to Jaipur (B)Get picked up from your hotel at 6am for a sunrise visit to the world famous "monument of love," The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site (closed Fridays). After breakfast, visit Agra Fort and then drive back to the old walled city of Jaipur. Founded by Maharaja Jai Singh II, this ‘pink city’ is meticulously constructed on the lines of the Shilpa-Shastra, an ancient Hindu treatise on architecture. The city's ancient palaces and forts have borne witness to countless royal processions and fabulous splendor You'll also make a stop to visit Fatehpur Sikri (At your own expanse), which has been described as the world’s most perfectly preserved ghost town. Built by Akbar in the late 16th century, it was abandoned after only 14 years, and the elegant buildings of this superb walled city remain intact to this day Overnight: Lemon Tree or similar Day 3: Jaipur City Tour and drive to Delhi (B)After breakfast, check out at 8am and proceed to visit the Amber Fort, which used to be the capital of the Kachhwaha clan until Jaipur was made the official capital in 1727. You'll also visit the Hawa Mahal, built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, considered the most stunning sight in the city of Jaipur After lunch, proceed to the City Palace, the principal residence of the ruling family, known for its stunning architecture. Part of the palace is now converted into a magnificent museum. You'll also see Jantar Mantar, a stone observatory built in the 18th century Time permitting you will also get a look at Jaipur's cottage industry specializing in hand-woven carpets & textiles. Witness how silk carpets are made by hand In the evening, transfer to Delhi where you'll be dropped off for next destination (At your won Flight)
2-Day Private Tour to Agra and Taj Mahal from Guwahati with Return Flight
Day 1: Guwahati to Delhi by Flight and drive to Agra (No Meal)Pickup at 6am from your hotel in Guwahati and drop at Airport for Flight to Delhi. Arrival Delhi airport and drive to 3 Hrs via Express Highway brings you to the City of Taj Mahal, Agra. Evening enjoy Photo Tour of Taj Mahal from Mehtab Bagh — The Moonlight Garden, believed to have been designed by Shah Jahan to view the Taj on moonlight nights, far away from the maddening crowd, The garden complex is situated on the left bank of Yamuna opposite to Taj Mahal. After Mehtab Bagh enjoy the shopping in Agra is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leatherware, brassware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work. Overnight: Crystal Sarovar or Similar Day 2: Agra City tour and drive to Delhi drop Fly to Guwahati (B)Morning Pick up from your Hotel in Agra and leave for world famous – Taj Mahal (A Unesco World Heritage Site). (Taj Mahal remain closed on every Friday). After Taj Mahal Visit - The Imposing Agra Fort (A Unesco World Heritage Site), Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The elegant buildings inside reflect an interesting synthesis of Hindu and Central Asian architectural styles. The maze of the courtyards, mosques & private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire. After Lunch drive back to Delhi and drop-off at airport in Delhi and flight to Guwahati. Arrive in Guwahati Airport and Transfer to your hotel in Guwahati.
Explore the one horn Rhino with eco nature camp
Day 1: Guwahati and Kaziranga Arrive at Guwahati air port and a pretty drive to Kaziranga.Kaziranga is famous for the great one horned Indian Rhino, the other major wild attractions include a large population of Indian Elephants, Indian Bison, Swamp Deer or Barasingha, Hog Deer, Sloth Bears, Tigers, Leopard Cats, Jungle Cats, Otters, Hog Badgers, Capped Langurs, Hoolock Gibbons, Wild Boar, Jackal, Wild Buffalo, Pythons, Monitor Lizards, etc. Arrive at Kaziranga and check in at your jungle resort or lodge. Overnight at Kaziranga. Day 2: Kaziranga Today you will go for safaris and elephant ride inside the national park. Early morning go for an Elephant ride ( timing 5:00 AM/ 06:00 AM/ 7:00 AM) then return back to the lodge and after breakfast go for a Jeep Safari (timing 8:00 AM / 9:00 AM) for 03 hrs, after the safari come back to lodge. After lunch go for another Jeep Safari in the Western of the park (timing 2:00 AM / 3:00 AM) for 02 ½ hrs (also depending on the sunset as in winters the sun sets early in Northeast India on direct payment basis), evening at leisure. explore the local village and tea garden Overnight stay at Kaziranga. Day 3: Kaziranga After breakfast drive down to eastern range of the park for boat safari followed by a jeep safari in easter range , and enjoy the local food etc meet the indigenous local tribe, Evening at leisure , Night at kaziranga Day 4: Guwahati to Kolkata/Delhi In the morning driver down to Guwahati airport to board the flight for onward destination .
Guwahati Kamakhya Temple Day Tour
08.30 hrs.:- Pick-up from GHY Hotel and proceed to Kamakhya Temple (Maa Kamakhya) for Mandir Visit (VIP entry coupon).11.00 hrs.:-After Kamakhya Mandir Darshan proceed to Guwahati Botanical Garden cum Zoo. 12.30 hrs.:- Proceed for lunch (lunch Coupon)13.00 hrs.:-Proceed to Gandhi mandap (Hill Top for City Bird Eye View).14.00 hrs.:- Proceed to Bashistha (Ashram- founded by the great saint Vashistha during the Vedic age) Temple.15.30 hrs.:- Proceed to Purva Balaji (Lord Shree Venkateswara) Temple. 18.00 hrs.:- Proceed for drop at specific point. Transportation from point to point basis as per the itinerary in Non AC Tata Sumo/ Indica. 1 bottle Package Drinking Water. Pick up & Drop from city hotels Tour ends here with your sweet memories
Abode of Cloud Motorcycle Tour
Tour Itinerary : -Guwahati-Shillong-Mawlynnong- Dawki-Shnongpdeng-Cherrapunjee-GuwahatiDay 1: (Guwahati to Shillong 100 Kms approx)Assemble at the bike picking up point in Guwahati by 06.30 hrs. Gear yourself with the safety riding gears provided by us and start with the loaded bikes for Shillong from Guwahati. Stopover at Umiam lake (Barapani). Visit Elephant fall and Shillong peak. Night stay at Shillong. Day 2: (Shillong - Mawlynnong - Cherrapunjee 165 Kms Approx)Morning after breakfast, excursion to Mawlynnong, the cleanest village in Asia. Enroute cherrapunji; Visit the Mawsmai cave, Seven Sister Falls, Eco Park, Live Root Bridge (Double Decker)Stop for a hot cup of tea at Mawkdok. After Lunch and some rest enjoy the natural beauty in abundance.Get a view of Bangladesh from 80 feet high "machan' or observatory made of bamboo on tree top. Visit Living Root Bridge and Natural Balancing Rock. Overnight night stay at mawlynnong. Day 3: (Sightseeing at Dawki & Shnongpdeng)After breakfast gear up for full day sightseeing of Dawki, having a fun experience in adventure sports like Scuba diving, trekking, river rafting, cliff jumping, zip linig, caving, rock climbing, canyoning,kayaking and camping. (activity at own cost)Day 4: (Ride back to Guwahati 160 Kms Approx)After breakfast start for the return trip to Guwahati. Reach Guwahati. Tour ends with sweet and adventurous memories.
North east Himalayan motorcycle tour
DAY 1 – GUWAHATI -NAMERI -220KMWe will start early and cross the Brahmaputra River and ride on to Nameri via Tezpur. DAY 2 – NAMERI – DHIRANG – 165KM We will enter Arunachal Pradesh today. As soon as we cross Bhalukpong, the border town of Arunachal Pradesh, the topography changes. DAY 3- DHIRANG – SELA PASS – TAWANG – 145KMWe will start early and hope to cross the 13,700 ftSela Pass as early as possible. There might be some snow on the pass and the going will be slow. DAY 4- TAWANG – P.T.TSOLAKE – TAWANG - 65KMTake a look at the beautiful 400 years old Tawang Monastery, which is supposed to be the second largest Monastery after the Potala Palace in Tibet. HH the Dalai Lama took refuge in this Monastery when he fled Tibet.DAY 5 – TAWANG – BOMDILA – 180KMWe will be riding downhill, but the going will be slow because there will sure be some landslides along the way. DAY 6 - BOMDILA –NAMERI – 120KMWe will be staying over at the Nameri Eco Camp again.DAY 7 – NAMERI – KAZIRANGA (130KM)You might want to go in for a beautiful Nature Walk at Nameri early morning and also drift down the river on a raft before lunch. We will leave for Kaziranga after launch. We will be reaching Kaziranga National Park in the afternoon. We will be staying at an Eco camp set in the middle of a small tea plantation.DAY 8 – KAZIRANGA – JORHAT (100 KMS)At the crack of dawn, you can go in for an elephant safari. The safari lasts for about 1 hour and you can see the animalsupclose. DAY 9 – JORHAT– MON (200 KMS APPROX.)We will ride on good roads for most of the way except the last 45 kms. We will enter Nagaland and into the area of the headhunting warriors today. DAY 10 - MONMon is the headquarters of the Konyak Naga, the most feared of all the warriors of the Naga tribes. We will travel about 45 kilometers today to a village called Lungwa which shares its borders with Myanmar.DAY 11 – MON –MOKOKCHUNG (180 KMS)today we will be going offroad. We will take the dusty backroads to Mokokchung. This road passes through some small villages and coal mines and the roads have been destroyed by the coal trucks. You will hardly meet anyone on the way except for some small tea stalls and maybe some elephants engaged in logging.DAY 12 –MOKOKCHUNG – KOHIMA (180 KMS)We will start early and initially ride on some very well laid road and suddenly take a diversion that is completely offroad. DAY 14 –KOHIMA – KHONOMA – PEREN – DIMAPUR (150KMS)Well….another day of offroading. We will visit the historical village of Khonoma along the way. The people of this village had fought against the British army a century back and then against the invading Japanese army during WW II. The roads are bad but the views are awesome. DAY 15 –DIMAPUR – GUWAHATI/ NONGPOH(300KMS APROX)The home run. We will take a backroad from Dimapur to Guwahati (or Nongpoh)