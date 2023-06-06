Guwahati

The gateway to the Northeast, and the largest and most cosmopolitan city in the region, Guwahati serves as the starting point for many itineraries. Extending along the south bank of the mighty Brahmaputra, in the older areas near the river you'll start to feel the character and local flavour that lingers amid the ponds, palm trees, temples, single-storey traditional houses and colonial-era mansions. Only a few stretches of the riverbank are accessible in the central areas – but when you reach them, those Brahmaputra views never disappoint!

  • Kamakhya Mandir

    Kamakhya Mandir

    Guwahati

    According to Hindu legend, when a distraught Shiva scattered the 108 (or 51) pieces of his deceased wife Sati's body across the land, her yoni (vagina)…

  • Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

    Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

    Guwahati

    This small wildlife sanctuary has a thriving population of some 130 one-horned rhinoceroses, plus around 2000 wild water buffalo and almost 2000 resident…

  • Assam State Museum

    Assam State Museum

    Guwahati

    Housed in an imposing colonial-era building, the state museum has a large medieval sculpture collection and upper floors devoted to informative tribal…

  • Dighalipukhuri Park

    Dighalipukhuri Park

    Guwahati

    The mildly attractive Dighalipukhuri Park has boating facilities. The lake was once connected by a channel to the Brahmaputra and was used as a naval…

  • Ugratara Mandir

    Ugratara Mandir

    Guwahati

    The red-coloured Ugratara Mandir was built in 1725 to enshrine the spot where the goddess Sati's navel is believed to have fallen when her distraught…

  • Umananda Mandir

    Umananda Mandir

    Guwahati

    The temple complex sits on a small forested island, accessed by a 15-minute ferry ride from Umananda Ghat. Many visitors feel that the Shiva temple, which…

  • Christ Church

    Christ Church

    Guwahati

    The pretty, half-timbered Christ Church, with pointed, wood-framed windows, is one of Northeast India's oldest churches, founded in 1844. Rebuilt twice…

  • Sati Radhika Prasanti Udyan

    Sati Radhika Prasanti Udyan

    Guwahati

    Between the riverbank and Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Rd in Uzanbazar, this sliver of peaceful, tree-shaded park is police patrolled and particularly popular with…

