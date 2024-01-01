Dighalipukhuri Park

The mildly attractive Dighalipukhuri Park has boating facilities. The lake was once connected by a channel to the Brahmaputra and was used as a naval harbour by the Ahoms. At the park's north end is the open-air War Memorial, displaying a tank, rockets and a fighter jet from the Indian armed forces.

  • Kamakhya Mandir

    Kamakhya Mandir

    3.17 MILES

    According to Hindu legend, when a distraught Shiva scattered the 108 (or 51) pieces of his deceased wife Sati's body across the land, her yoni (vagina)…

  • Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

    Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

    18.92 MILES

    This small wildlife sanctuary has a thriving population of some 130 one-horned rhinoceroses, plus around 2000 wild water buffalo and almost 2000 resident…

  • Assam State Museum

    Assam State Museum

    0.07 MILES

    Housed in an imposing colonial-era building, the state museum has a large medieval sculpture collection and upper floors devoted to informative tribal…

  • Ugratara Mandir

    Ugratara Mandir

    0.27 MILES

    The red-coloured Ugratara Mandir was built in 1725 to enshrine the spot where the goddess Sati's navel is believed to have fallen when her distraught…

  • Umananda Mandir

    Umananda Mandir

    0.82 MILES

    The temple complex sits on a small forested island, accessed by a 15-minute ferry ride from Umananda Ghat. Many visitors feel that the Shiva temple, which…

  • Christ Church

    Christ Church

    0.32 MILES

    The pretty, half-timbered Christ Church, with pointed, wood-framed windows, is one of Northeast India's oldest churches, founded in 1844. Rebuilt twice…

  • Sati Radhika Prasanti Udyan

    Sati Radhika Prasanti Udyan

    0.55 MILES

    Between the riverbank and Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Rd in Uzanbazar, this sliver of peaceful, tree-shaded park is police patrolled and particularly popular with…

  • Gateway of Assam

    Gateway of Assam

    0.67 MILES

    This arched construction on the Brahmaputra was built to welcome British viceroy Lord Northbrook when he arrived by river steamer from Kolkata in 1874.

