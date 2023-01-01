Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

This small wildlife sanctuary has a thriving population of some 130 one-horned rhinoceroses, plus around 2000 wild water buffalo and almost 2000 resident and migratory bird species. About 40km northeast of Guwahati, it makes for a good day-trip (cabs cost ₹3000 to ₹4000 round-trip). Visits are by one-hour jeep safari or early-morning elephant ride. We don't recommend the latter because of the harm that this can cause to the elephants.

The sanctuary closes to visitors during the monsoon: exact closing and opening dates vary from year to year.