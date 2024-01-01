Judge's House

Guwahati

A charming piece of colonial-era architecture, this two-storey house, built in 1922, now holds the offices of the Foundation for Social Transformation.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kamakhya Mandir

    Kamakhya Mandir

    3.5 MILES

    According to Hindu legend, when a distraught Shiva scattered the 108 (or 51) pieces of his deceased wife Sati's body across the land, her yoni (vagina)…

  • Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

    Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

    18.59 MILES

    This small wildlife sanctuary has a thriving population of some 130 one-horned rhinoceroses, plus around 2000 wild water buffalo and almost 2000 resident…

  • Assam State Museum

    Assam State Museum

    0.34 MILES

    Housed in an imposing colonial-era building, the state museum has a large medieval sculpture collection and upper floors devoted to informative tribal…

  • Dighalipukhuri Park

    Dighalipukhuri Park

    0.34 MILES

    The mildly attractive Dighalipukhuri Park has boating facilities. The lake was once connected by a channel to the Brahmaputra and was used as a naval…

  • Ugratara Mandir

    Ugratara Mandir

    0.21 MILES

    The red-coloured Ugratara Mandir was built in 1725 to enshrine the spot where the goddess Sati's navel is believed to have fallen when her distraught…

  • Umananda Mandir

    Umananda Mandir

    0.93 MILES

    The temple complex sits on a small forested island, accessed by a 15-minute ferry ride from Umananda Ghat. Many visitors feel that the Shiva temple, which…

  • Christ Church

    Christ Church

    0.59 MILES

    The pretty, half-timbered Christ Church, with pointed, wood-framed windows, is one of Northeast India's oldest churches, founded in 1844. Rebuilt twice…

  • Sati Radhika Prasanti Udyan

    Sati Radhika Prasanti Udyan

    0.47 MILES

    Between the riverbank and Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Rd in Uzanbazar, this sliver of peaceful, tree-shaded park is police patrolled and particularly popular with…

