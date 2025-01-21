The tourism industry as we know it only arrived in Mexico a century or so ago. Yet some of the country’s most popular draws for contemporary travelers have been hundreds of thousands of years in the making.

Cenotes take shape over thousands of years as rainwater seeps into the bedrock below the surface. As it pools and seeks its own level, the water creates underwater lakes or rivers, complete with hidden passageways and caves carved in the limestone. Eventually, part of this limestone collapses, opening the reservoir underneath to the daylight above.

While the precise number is impossible to tally, Mexico boasts between 6000 to 10,000 cenotes – the highest number in the world. Most of these cenotes are located in the Yucatán Peninsula, where the first are believed to have formed over 65 million years ago, when a colossal meteor slammed into the region. (This is the same meteor that killed off the dinosaurs.)

Cenotes provide much of the Yucatán’s freshwater supply, and they also held a historical significance to ancient pre-Hispanic civilizations – specifically the Mayans, who believed they were a portal to the underworld, and used them for sacrificial and religious rituals.

These days, thousands of tourists visit cenotes to bask in the beauty of their natural rock formations and swim in their cool turquoise waters. You’ll find four types of cenotes: cavern (enclosed and cave-like), open (with the entire top exposed), ancient (cenotes that held significance to ancient civilizations) and semi-open (partially exposed).

When visiting a cenote, there’s one imperative rule of etiquette: do not enter wearing any lotions, sunscreen or bug spray. If there is a shower on site, rinse off before entering so you don’t introduce damaging chemicals into these delicate freshwater ecosystems.

Now that you know the rules, it’s time to get planning. These are the 10 top cenotes in Mexico.

You can enjoy a tranquil experience at Cenote Xcanahaltun, which is well off the tour-bus circuit. Doug Ferreira/Shutterstock

1. Cenote Xcanahaltun

Best for avoiding crowds

38 miles from Valladolid

The area surrounding Valladolid is teeming with cenotes (including one smack in the city center). For those willing to go a few extra miles to avoid the crowds, Cenote Xcanahalthun is a tranquil, semi-open cenote that is yet to be added to the tourist bus track. Expect clear turquoise water, stunning stalactite formations and a picture-perfect beam of sunlight shining through the top cave opening.

What’s more, a local family runs this cenote – meaning the cash-only entrance fee will go directly to the local community. A small spiral staircase leads you down to a wood platform where you can jump off into the water or just dangle your feet over the edge. But beware: the tiny fish that inhabit the water may begin to nibble on your toes.

Once you arrive, you can use the changing rooms, free lockers and wall of showers for the mandatory rinse-off before entering. Life jackets, towels and kayaks are available for rent, and there’s a small restaurant and hammock hang-out spot to chill out.

Planning tip: As this cenote is away from the tourist track, you’ll need to self-drive, rent a scooter or book a taxi to get there (if you choose the last option, make sure you prebook a ride back).

2. Cenotes Cobá

Best for a dip after touring archeological ruins

5 miles from Cobá

Laid-back and low-key, this trio of cenotes – Tamcach-Ha, Choo-Ha and Multum-Ha – is about a 10-minute drive from the archeological site of Cobá. Managed by a group of local families, they have started to become a popular post-Cobá tour stop for cooling off. Entry to one, two or all three of the cenotes is paid in cash at the entrance point off the highway and includes life jackets and access to changing rooms and restrooms.

Tamcach-Ha (the name translates to “deep water”; the pool is 114ft / 35¾m deep) offers a lively experience, as visitors descend a wooden staircase into a huge closed cenote cave. Two jumping platforms are built off the staircase at different heights for different levels of daring. (Don’t worry: you won’t hit the bats hanging from the ceiling or the rock formations on the bottom.)

Choo-Ha is a shallow-water stunner that’s a can’t-miss for anyone more interested in admiring rock formations than swimming. This fully closed cave requires a little amateur spelunking action to get to the freshwater pools (some tours provide helmets). The shallow water makes it good for non-swimmers and small children, though the tight spaces and lack of a visible exit may not make it ideal for everyone.

If you’re after a relaxing, refreshing dip, head to Multum-Ha. Like Tamcach-Ha, the water here is deep, but since there’s no jumping platform you can swim more peacefully. Although the water is lit from beneath, this is a cavern cenote and can get dark in some areas.

Planning tip: You don’t need a tour to visit as it’s easy to self-drive, bike or catch a taxi from town.

The snaking channel taken by Cenote Manati makes it unique, and ideal for kayaking. Tom Ha/Shutterstock

3. Cenote Manati

Best for snorkeling and beginner dives

7 miles from Tulum

Casa Manati’s proximity and underground connection to the ocean make it stand out. Instead of resembling a circle or oblong shape, this cenote is narrow and snakes through a dense mangrove jungle. The shallower depths are ideal for beginner and first-time divers, while the cenote’s uncommon course through the mangroves makes for fun kayaking or paddle-boarding. Below the surface, you can observe the tangled mangrove roots, limestone fissures, both saltwater and freshwater fish, and a collection of aquatic plants.

You won’t need to navigate any steps or ladders to enter Casa Manati – just a good pair of water shoes to walk in over the few feet of limestone rock that gently leads into the main reservoir.

Planning tip: While there are no facilities here, it sits just across the road from a restaurant.

Divers describe descending into the murky deep of Cenote Angelita as a near-mystical experience. Marianna Tombini/Shutterstock

4. Cenote Angelita

Best for advanced divers

9¾ miles from Tulum

Many describe diving in Cenote Angelita as a surreal or even spiritual experience. While nothing special from the surface – it looks like a mere small lake in the jungle – the cenote’s 100ft-deep (30½m-deep) waters contain wonders.

Separating the cenote’s freshwater on top from the salty ocean water below is a 10ft (3m) layer of hydrogen sulfide. Although this compound is toxic above ground, divers get the rare chance to swim through it safely thanks to their oxygen tanks. Once you’re in the, um, thick of it, it can be hard to know which way is up or down, and the fact that there are trees floating in this ether only adds to the dreamlike vibe.

It’s believed that Mayans considered cenotes to be a passage from this world to the underworld. When you’re diving in Cenote Angelita, it’s easy to see why.

Planning tip: Divers need an Advanced Open Water certification to take the plunge here.

Cenote Suytun is simply picture-perfect. Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock

5. Cenote Suytun

Best for private events and photo shoots

5¼ miles from Valladolid

Just a 15-minute drive from Valladolid, you can have an epic photo shoot or unforgettable event – inside of a picture-perfect cenote. Created millions of years ago, this semi-open cave cenote seems almost designed for sensational photographs.

What makes it so magical? The cenote has a stunning, clear, blue-green water; a natural stone walkway that appears to lead directly into the center of the cavern; and a small overhead opening at the top of the cave dome that lets in just the right amount of light.

A clear favorite for social media pics, this cenote almost always has a long (and hot and stuffy) line as visitors wait their turn to walk out onto the platform and get their shot. Want to avoid the pressure, humidity and possible swimmers in the background? You can book this cenote by the hour for photo shoots or special events, even weddings.

Planning tip: For a perfectly aligned shot, arrive just before midday, when the light from the sun shines in a beam that lands directly on the platform. Private bookings are only available for one hour at 7am, 8am, 5pm or 6pm.

At Zapote, advanced divers can take in underwater wonders like the carbonate formations known as “Hells Bells.” Subphoto.com/Shutterstock

6. Cenotes Zapote

Best for adventure activities

On the Ruta de los Cenotes, 18.5 miles from Puerto Morelos

This collection of four cenotes – two open ones and two caverns – lies on the grounds of a low-key eco-adventure park. Once you’re in, it’s a choose-your-own-adventure experience – think cenote zip-lining, cenote swimming, snorkeling (with your own gear) and cliff jumping (all included in the price of admission), as well as optional adventure add-ons like ATV rentals, a bike circuit through the jungle, snorkeling (with rented gear) and a four-platform jungle zip-line.

For advanced cave divers, an ultimate adventure awaits in the depths of Cenote Zapote. Beneath the surface, the water takes on an eerie, otherworldly vibe with its green hue, foggy layer of hydrogen sulfite and hundreds of unique cone-shaped carbonate formations (known as Hells Bells). You’ll even spot specimens that got trapped in the water millennia ago, such as a 4500-year-old tree and full sloth skeleton.

While the entrance fee is steep compared to other spots, you’ll get access to all four cenotes, a guided tour, restrooms and transportation between all the action spots. There’s also a small on-site buffet restaurant with homemade Mexican food, a hammock chill-out area, and handrails and ramps to cater to visitors with mobility concerns.

Planning tip: You’ll need cash for the entrance fee and any snacks or drinks you want to purchase onsite. Divers need to register online in advance for approval.

7. Underground River Cenote at Xplor Park

Best for an ultra-exclusive experience

6 miles from Playa del Carmen

If you’re the type of traveler who prefers to venture where few others have been – or if you just really, really hate crowds – here’s the chance to explore an underground cave cenote with your own private guide.

This morning tour takes you to an area of the Underground River Cenote in Xplor Park before it opens to the public. Wearing a helmet with a headlamp and life jacket, you’ll enter the cenote through an easily accessible opening before slipping into the water. During the two-hour tour, you’ll swim and tread water through the cenote’s cave system, dodging stalactites and stalagmites and sometimes squeezing through narrow passageways and spaces where the water level is high and the ceiling low.

Parts of this cenote system are still being discovered, which gives the experience an extra-exciting edge – as you may truly be among the first to lay eyes on parts of the complex. At certain points, you’ll have the option to turn off their headlamps to experience complete (and we mean complete) darkness. Water shoes are highly recommended.

Planning tip: This cenote experience is a free perk only available to guests staying at the La Casa de la Playa boutique hotel.

8. Xenotes Tour

Best for adventurous spirits

Various locations along the Riviera Maya

For a thorough cenote experience, the Mexican eco-adventure group Xcaret offers an all-day adventure tour called Xenotes – the only tour in the area that will take you to all four types of cenotes in one day.

On this long tour, you’ll have the opportunity to immerse yourself in these natural wonders in a variety of different ways, thanks to adventure activities included in the price. You’ll be able to rappel down through the opening of a cavern cenote, jump into a cenote from the limestone cliff edge, and get a bird’s-eye-view while soaring over the ancient cenote and its lush jungle surroundings. You can also choose from more relaxing pursuits, like swimming, inner-tube floats and kayaking tours.

Traveling with family? This tour is suitable for ages six through 60 and takes care of all the details like transportation, a guide, meals and snacks, entrance fees and gear.

Planning tip: Invest in water shoes and an around-the-neck band to hold onto your sunglasses.

Accessible and beautiful, Cenote Dos Ojos is a popular spot for visitors to the Riviera Maya. Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock

9. Cenote Dos Ojos

Best for an add-on to the Tulum ruins

12 miles from Tulum

Dos Ojos is a favorite for its yin-yang pair of very different cenotes. It’s also a favorite among divers. On one side, you’ll find crystal-clear waters (one of the two “eyes”) perfect for swimming and snorkeling. The other side, meanwhile, is more enclosed, darker and slightly less inviting – unless you’re looking to suit up and head down into the depths for a dive. The two cenotes are connected via an underwater cave system (though swimming between the two is prohibited unless you’re with a guide.) Dos Ojos itself is believed to be part of Sac Actun, the largest cenote cave system in the world.

While this cenote is one of the more expensive ones on the list, it also has some of the best facilities. Parking, showers, changing rooms, lockers (for rent), two places to eat and a few first-come, first-serve hammocks stretched out between trees make for an easy way to spend an entire leisurely day. The entrance fee includes an inflatable life vest and snorkeling headgear. Guided scuba tours are also available for certified divers.

Planning tip: Parking is free, but it’s about a half-mile walk down a jungle-flanked dirt road to the site’s entrance.

10. Cenote Sagrado

Best for history and culture buffs

Within the Chichén Itzá site

Unlike most of the cenotes on this list, you won’t be able to get near or into the water of Cenote Sagrado, located within the extraordinary UNESCO World Heritage site of Chichén Itzá.

There’s only one way into this cenote: a steep drop of over 75ft (23m) down its near-vertical walls. No wonder there was a bit of surprise in the early 20th century when archeological dredging uncovered the remains of over 200 humans.

Scholars now understand that Cenote Sagrado (“Sacred Cenote”) was used in sacrificial rituals during the Mayan city’s pre-Hispanic heyday. Items of value (including those made from materials not normally found in the region) along with bodies of all ages and genders were deposited into the cenote as offerings to Chaak, a major Mayan deity responsible for rain. The cenote’s importance is also clear thanks to the 1000ft (305m) stone walkway that leads to the Temple of Kukulcán, Chichén Itzá’s central pyramid.

Planning tip: Plan on arriving at Chichén Itzá right when it opens to beat the crowds – as views can be limited later in the day thanks to the crowds arriving on tour buses.