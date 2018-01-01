7-Day Yucatan Eco-Adventure Tour

Day 1: Arrival at Cancun AirportUpon arrival in Cancun, you'll be transferred to your hotel (six nights in Hotel Hacienda Puerto Morelos or similar). Day 2: Puerto MorelosRelax at the beach. After lunch, you'll head towards Puerto Morelos to the Mexican jungle. Here you can choose between two activities: ATV-driving or snorkeling in a cenote.Day 3: Sian Ka’an Biosphere ReserveToday’s excursion takes you to the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You will learn about the importance of Mexico’s national protected areas and you will also have the opportunity to kayak through the wetlands, hike through the jungle and snorkel in a cenote. Afterwards you will enjoy a late lunch in Tulum at Don Cafeto.Day 4: Chichen Itza and Ik Kil CenoteVisit Chichen Itza, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This excursion also includes a visit to the cenote of Ik Kil in the eco-archaeological park. Those activities will take place close to Puerto Morelos in the Mexican jungle.Day 5: Whale Shark, Coba and TulumThere are two options for this tour depending on the season. Summer dates (mid-May till mid-September): Enjoy a whale shark adventure and have the chance to swim and snorkel in an area known for these wild animals, the biggest fish in the world. This is an once-in-a-lifetime experience. Winter dates (mid-September till mid-May): Visit the great historical sites of Coba and Tulum. These precious cities have had a great influence on the Yucatan Peninsula. Here you can discover the authentic Maya culture and traditions. Day 6: XcaretDepart to Xcaret (which means “small cove” in Mayan) and it is an eco-archaeological park that shows different aspects of the Maya culture and its traditions. It also has ecological importance due to its labor for the conservation and reproduction of regional flora and fauna.Note: Admission to Xcaret provides: underground river, inlet and natural pools, beach, and Paradise River. Exhibitions: aquarium, marine turtles and manatee lagoon, bat cave, butterfly pavilion, deer shelter, jaguar den, spider monkey island, mushroom farm, orchid greenhouse, tropical jungle trail, regional wildlife farm and the scenic tower. Performances: flying men, equestrian show.Cultural: archaeological sites, house of whispers, Mayan village and St. Francis of Assisi Chapel. At the end of the day we will bring you back to the Carmen Hacienda hotel in Puerto Morelos.Day 7: Transfer to Cancun AirportEnd of the tour. After your breakfast you will head to the Cancun Airport for your return flight home.