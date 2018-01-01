Welcome to Puerto Morelos
Puerto Morelos activities
El Meco Ruins, Playa del Carmen Tour with Hotel Pickup
Enjoy this wonderful tour starting from the comfort of the lobby of your hotel in Cancun. Then, you'll start visiting the most emblematic places and important meeting points of the citizens of Cancun and Puerto Morelos. You start your great experience at the archaeological zone of El Meco Ruins.Here, you can learn about the fantastic Mayan Culture, and then continue through the most traditional areas of Cancun downtown (parks, schools, markets, shopping malls, bus station, city hall, hotels, hospitals). You'll then arrive at the youngest municipality of Puerto Morelos and head to the main downtown where you can take great pictures of the famous lighthouse and also the beginning of the second largest reef barrier in the world. To finish the tour, the last place will be at Playa Delfines to take pictures of the Mexican Caribbean. End of service at your hotel.
Snorkel Tour in Puerto Morelos from Cancun
Let nature amaze you! At this snorkel excursion we pick you up at the lobby of your hotel, and take you to Puerto Morelos downtown,a small, authentic fishermen village,about 15 minutes from Cancun.At Puerto Morelos the guide will welcome and prepare you for this amazing underwater experience. You'll receive a safety briefing and snorkel instruction, as well as your equipment.(Fins,Mask,brand new tube, life jacket).Now you are ready to explore, you will go to 2 different locations of the reef, where you get the possibility to discover coral banks,many different species of fish, turtles, searays and more. At each location you will have 50 minutes to explore.After snorkeling , take a quick shower and change for a walk through Puerto Moreles, a charming fishermen village, where local handcraft stores are waiting for you, or just enjoy the beach at the beach club.You are probably hungry by know, after snorkeling and shopping, so lunch will be served at the beach club, before this half-day experience ends. After lunch, you will be taken back to your hotel.
7-Day Yucatan Eco-Adventure Tour
Day 1: Arrival at Cancun AirportUpon arrival in Cancun, you'll be transferred to your hotel (six nights in Hotel Hacienda Puerto Morelos or similar). Day 2: Puerto MorelosRelax at the beach. After lunch, you'll head towards Puerto Morelos to the Mexican jungle. Here you can choose between two activities: ATV-driving or snorkeling in a cenote.Day 3: Sian Ka’an Biosphere ReserveToday’s excursion takes you to the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You will learn about the importance of Mexico’s national protected areas and you will also have the opportunity to kayak through the wetlands, hike through the jungle and snorkel in a cenote. Afterwards you will enjoy a late lunch in Tulum at Don Cafeto.Day 4: Chichen Itza and Ik Kil CenoteVisit Chichen Itza, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This excursion also includes a visit to the cenote of Ik Kil in the eco-archaeological park. Those activities will take place close to Puerto Morelos in the Mexican jungle.Day 5: Whale Shark, Coba and TulumThere are two options for this tour depending on the season. Summer dates (mid-May till mid-September): Enjoy a whale shark adventure and have the chance to swim and snorkel in an area known for these wild animals, the biggest fish in the world. This is an once-in-a-lifetime experience. Winter dates (mid-September till mid-May): Visit the great historical sites of Coba and Tulum. These precious cities have had a great influence on the Yucatan Peninsula. Here you can discover the authentic Maya culture and traditions. Day 6: XcaretDepart to Xcaret (which means “small cove” in Mayan) and it is an eco-archaeological park that shows different aspects of the Maya culture and its traditions. It also has ecological importance due to its labor for the conservation and reproduction of regional flora and fauna.Note: Admission to Xcaret provides: underground river, inlet and natural pools, beach, and Paradise River. Exhibitions: aquarium, marine turtles and manatee lagoon, bat cave, butterfly pavilion, deer shelter, jaguar den, spider monkey island, mushroom farm, orchid greenhouse, tropical jungle trail, regional wildlife farm and the scenic tower. Performances: flying men, equestrian show.Cultural: archaeological sites, house of whispers, Mayan village and St. Francis of Assisi Chapel. At the end of the day we will bring you back to the Carmen Hacienda hotel in Puerto Morelos.Day 7: Transfer to Cancun AirportEnd of the tour. After your breakfast you will head to the Cancun Airport for your return flight home.
Puerto Morelos Catamaran Reef Sail and Snorkel
Head to our dock for our 8:30 am Reef Sail and Snorkel departure. Meet your captain and friendly crew as you step aboard catamaran Adelita as we set sail towards the best preserved area of the Puerto Morelos Marine Park. During this brief sail, your marine park guides will provide a brief safety briefing and introduction to coral reefs and the creatures inhabiting them. After getting fitted with snorkeling gear jump into a world of wonder as you snorkel through the warm cristal clear waters surrounding the reef. Because your safety is our highest priority there will be at least one guide for every 8 snorkelers. After visiting the reef, enjoy a light brunch and drinks as we set sail across the protected turquoise waters of the Puerto Morelos lagoon. Enjoy the gentle Caribbean breeze as you soak up some sun or relax in our spacious lounge areas. Rest assured that you will find a comfortable spot and always receive top notch service as we limit our trips to a maximum of only 18 passengers. After the boat arrives at our dock at 12:00 pm you can enjoy a freshwater shower before you go back at your hotel.Roundtrip transportation is available as an option for a small surcharge from select Puerto Morelos and Riviera Maya hotels with Mercedes Benz air conditioned vans.
Enjoy this wonderful tour starting from the comfort of the lobby of your hotel in Cancun. Then, you'll start visiting the most emblematic places and important meeting points of the citizens of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen. You start your great experience at the archaeological zone of El Meco Ruins.Here, you can learn about the fantastic Mayan Culture, and then continue through the most traditional areas of Cancun downtown (parks, schools, markets, shopping malls, bus station, city hall, hotels, hospitals). You'll then arrive at the youngest municipality of Puerto Morelos and head to the main downtown where you can take great pictures of the famous lighthouse and also the beginning of the second largest reef barrier in the world. You'll continue the tour to the last place which is Playa del Carmen and visit Quinta Avenida (Fifth Avenue) where you'll have the opportunity to walk this famous street, find handcrafts areas, restaurants, shopping malls and a lot of colorful stores. You also have time to buy food in case you are hungry. You have two full hours to explore this entire area. To finish the tour, the last place will be at Playa Delfines to take pictures of the Mexican Caribbean. End of service at your hotel.
