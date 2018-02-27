Welcome to Yucatán Peninsula
Few Mexican destinations can dazzle you with ancient Maya ruins, azure Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico waters and colonial cities all in one fell swoop. Actually, there's only one – the Yucatán Peninsula. The peninsula comprises parts of Belize and Guatemala, as well as three separate Mexican states: Yucatán, Quintana Roo and Campeche. Quintana Roo is probably the best known thanks to the tourism megadestinations of Cancún, Tulum and Playa del Carmen, where millions flock annually to get their share of vitamin D on brochure-perfect beaches or resort infinity pools. But head just a couple of hours west and you hit Mérida, capital of Yucatán state, whose colonial vestiges and contemporary restaurants are a satisfying change of pace, not to mention the many cenotes (freshwater springs) nearby. Neighboring Campeche state is home to mind-blowing Maya ruins galore. This entire compact peninsula holds wonderful, varied and accessible travel surprises.
Life's a Beach
Without a doubt, this corner of Mexico boasts some of the most beautiful stretches of coastline you'll ever see – which explains why beaches get top billing on the peninsula. On the east coast you have the famous coral-crushed white sands and turquoise waters of the Mexican Caribbean, while up north are sleepy fishing villages with sandy streets and wildlife-rich surroundings rimming the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico. For the ultimate beach-bumming experience you can hit one of several low-key islands off the Caribbean coast, where life moves at a refreshingly slow pace.
Maya Ruins Galore
You can't help but feel awestruck when standing before the pyramids, temples and ball courts of one of the most brilliant pre-Hispanic civilizations of all time. Yes, those Maya certainly knew a thing or two about architecture and they were no slouchers when it came to astronomy, science and mathematics either. Witnessing their remarkable achievements firsthand leaves a lasting impression on even the most jaded traveler. The peninsula is chock-full of these Maya archaeological sites, a few of which were built right on the coast.
Nature's Playground
The Yucatán always keeps nature enthusiasts thoroughly entertained. With colorful underwater scenery like no other, it offers some of the best diving and snorkeling sites in the world. Then you have the many biosphere reserves and national parks that are home to a wide array of animal and plant life. Just to give you an idea of what's in store: you can swim with whale sharks, observe crocodiles and monkeys, help liberate newborn sea turtles, and spy hundreds upon hundreds of bird species in mangroves and jungles.
Culture & Fun
For those who need more than just pretty beaches and ancient ruins, you'll be glad to know that cultural and recreational activities are plentiful in the Yucatán. On any given day you may come across soulful dance performances, free concerts, interesting museums and art shows – especially in Mérida, the peninsula's colonial cultural capital. For some fun in the sun, the Yucatán is one big splash fest after another, with thousands of underground natural pools (cenotes), parks with subterranean rivers and all kinds of thrilling boat tours.
Why We Love Cancún, Cozumel & Yucatán
sSo you think you know what to expect in the Yucatán? Sure, there are oceans that are many shades of blue, long stretches of pearly white and chlorophyll green jungles. Plus outdoor fun: swimming in a limestone sinkhole (cenote), diving in coral reefs, exploring ruins that are thousands of years old. But the one thing hard to imagine is the hospitality. Yucatecans are among the friendliest and warmest people around. They welcome visitors and proudly show off their regional cuisine and culture. While you might come for history and a beach, you'll leave with a lot more.
Top experiences in Yucatán Peninsula
Recent articles
Yucatán Peninsula activities
Chichen Itza VIP Early Access with Private Guide from Cancun
Your Viator Exclusive tour begins with morning pickup from your Cancun hotel. A meal will be provided (breakfast OR lunch, depending on the season) Arriving at Chichen Itza, join your specialized guide for an in-depth tour of the site, and enjoy the tranquility of your early-morning visit before the crowds arrive. Throughout the trip, your archaeological guide’s commentary provides essential background to the well-preserved site of Chichen Itza. Learn how this large pre-Colombian city played an important role in Mayan civilization from around A.D. 600 to 1200, and remained a center of worship and pilgrimage until the arrival of the Spanish. Even today, it is still considered a sacred site by the Yucatán peninsula’s Maya population. Like many of ancient Mexico’s cities, the site was abandoned, and its ruins were hidden by jungle. Hear how the site was discovered and unearthed by archaeologists, gaining UNESCO protection and considered today one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. Your guide will explain the philosophy, cosmology and mythology behind this ancient site, such as the meaning of the stone carvings, pyramids, platforms, ball courts and staircases. Visit the Observatory, Temple of the Jaguars, Temple of the Warriors and of course the famous El Castillo, also known as the Temple of Kukulkan. Return to your hotel at around 3pm. With this Viator Exclusive, your early morning trip to Chichen Itza helps you to beat the crowds so you can enjoy the remainder of the afternoon at your own leisure!
Chichen Itza Day Trip from Cancun
During your stay in Cancun, you simply must take the opportunity to visit Chichen Itza, the most important archaeological zone in Yucatan. After hotel pickup in Cancun, explore the ancient capital of the Mayan Empire and learn why it has been designated one of the modern wonders of the world. Its extraordinary architectural beauty and geographical location are sure to leave you in awe. Your first stop is a 50-minute visit to either the Ik Kil cenote or Hubiku cenote. The cenote visited will depend on which area is less populated on the day of your tour. You'll have free time to explore this natural wonder, so be sure to bring along your towel and swimsuit! By 10:50, you'll head to the world famous archaeological site of Chichen Itza. At approximately 12pm and once inside the archaeological site, you'll be divided into English and Spanish speaking groups for a guided tour. You'll be taken on a 1.5 hour tour with a certified guide who will introduce you to the secrets of the Mayans. Your guide will explain the historical significance of all the most important sites before leaving you to enjoy the ruins on your own until 3pm. See the Pyramid of Kukulkan, el Castillo (the Castle), the Temple of Warriors and much more. After exploring the site, you'll head to the local restaurant and enjoy a buffet of fresh salads, soups, rice, meat, chicken, fish, vegetables and other regional dishes (drinks at own expense). After lunch, you'll be transported back to your Cancun hotel.
Cancun Airport Roundtrip Transfer
You will be met at the airport and be taken directly to your hotel in the Cancun area. An English-speaking representative will greet you when you clear airport customs and your vacation can start! Arrival Information - you must include the following flight and hotel details in the 'Special Requirements' box: Airline Flight Number Departing City Arrival City Arrival Time Hotel Name and Address Departure Information - For your return journey, you will be met at your hotel and taken directly to the airport for your departure flight. At time of booking, you must advise the following information: Airline Flight Number Departing City Arrival City Departure Time Hotel Name and Address Shuttle service is available 24 hours daily and includes transport between Cancun Airport and your hotel in both directions. Transfers are available from Cancun Airport to the following locations: Cancun Hotel Zone Or specific areas within Riviera Maya: Puerto Morelos Playa del Carmen Puerto Aventuras Tulum/Tulum-Akumal
Mr. Sancho's All-Inclusive Day Pass
When you arrive at Mr. Sancho's Beach Club on Cozumel, your all-inclusive day pass allows you to enjoy its many amenities. Relax along the longest beachfront location on the island, home to 1,500 feet (457 meters) of clean white sand, and go swimming in the clear Caribbean water. Fill up on unlimited food from the buffet and drinks at the pool bar, and take a nap in a hammock, if the mood strikes. It's up to you how you spend your time at the club. Please note: This pass does not include entrance to the aquatic park.
Chichen Itza VIP Early Access from Playa del Carmen with Guide
Start your day trip with early morning pickup from your Playa del Carmen hotel, making sure you don’t miss the chance to be one of the first visitors of the day to explore the wonders of Chichen Itza, the ancient capital of the Mayan Empire. With essential background knowledge provided by a specialized archeologist guide just for you and your group, you’ll easily imagine how the Mayans once inhabited this city. As you wander through the well-preserved ruins in relative peace and quiet, learn how Chichen Itza played a pivotal role in Mayan society from around 600 to 1200 AD and endured as a base of worship and pilgrimage until the Spanish landed. The Maya people of the Yucatan Peninsula today still regard Chichen Itza, named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, as a sacred place. Listen to your guide about how archeologists unearthed the abandoned site, buried over time by the jungle, and how their discoveries provided Chichen Itza with UNESCO status. With your guide’s presentation of Mayan mythology, philosophy and cosmology, gain a deep understanding of the meaning behind the stone carvings, platforms, ball courts and staircases. Then see the famous ruins with a new perspective.Make your way through the observatory and the Temple of the Warriors. You’ll of course visit the legendary Kukulcan Pyramid, also referred to as El Castillo, a four-sided structure constructed with a keen knowledge of astronomy. Your guide will explain that during equinox on a clear day, a snake slithers down the pyramid stairs, which is actually a shadow created by the setting sun. As you peer into the sacred cenote, your guide explains how archeologists delved into this pilgrimage site and pulled out wood, shells, cloth, jewelry and the skeletons of men and children, confirming that the natural sinkhole indeed was once used as a human sacrifice site.Stand on one of the platforms at the colossal ball court where Mayans played sports, and have another person from your group whisper from 150 feet (46 meters) away. You’ll be surprised to hear every word. This acoustical engineering feat of the Mayans is not entirely understood even today.After your tour, ride back to Playa del Carmen and return to your hotel mid-afternoon. With this Viator Exclusive, your early morning visit to Chichen Itza allows you to explore the site before the crowds so you can enjoy the rest of your day on the beach.
Sightseeing and Snorkeling Catamaran Cruise from Cancun
With seven hours and three stops, this activity-filled catamaran cruise from Cancun offers something for everyone in your party, from snorkeling to dancing! Board the catamaran and start your day with a continental breakfast of pastries, fruit, freshly brewed coffee, milk and juice before making your first stop at Meco's reef. You have the option to take the included 1.5-hour snorkeling activity or stay on the catamaran, where you can take a salsa dancing lesson or simply relax and soak in the rays.Next, enjoy more fun on the water – slide down the two-story slide into the warm waters of the Caribbean or dive off the boat’s diving board. Then enjoy a freshly prepared buffet-style fajita lunch with chicken, beef, rice, salad, chips and guacamole.After lunch, head to your third stop on Isla Mujeres, where you’ll have two hours to venture into town and visit the various shops. You can ride on a golf cart (if option selected) and explore the beautiful cliff-side lookout points that offer breathtaking panoramic views.As you make your way back to the port, enjoy live entertainment and access to the fully stocked open bar on board the catamaran. Prepare for a night out in Cancun by practicing your newly learned salsa moves. eres. Enjoy a freshly prepared fajita feast and open bar while dancing the day away.