Riviera Maya

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

The Riviera Maya, a tourist corridor of white-sand beaches, scenic ruins and fun-filled cenotes, was made for road-tripping. Yes, it's growing fast, too fast some will say, but despite all the development, you can still find that small fishing town or head inland to catch a glimpse of the Mexico that tourism forgot.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • ba01413.jpg

    Tulum Ruins

    Tulum

    Tulum is one of the most visited archaeological zones in Mexico and for good reason: it’s sublime. The ruins sit on seaside cliffs, high above turquoise…

  • SFER IK

    SFER IK

    Tulum

    Wandering barefoot through the contemporary art museum at Azulik hotel, you feel like you’re in a giant cocoon. Nature surrounds you, inside and out:…

  • Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve

    Reserva de la Biosfera Sian Ka'an

    Tulum

    While floating down a canal that Mayans dug by hand centuries ago, you see tall grasses on either side and colorful birds flying overhead. You hear the…

  • Beautiful Cenote Manatee, ( a.k.a. Casa Cenote, and Cenote Manatí ), in Tankah Bay, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

    Tankah Tres

    Tulum

    At the end of a sand road is the hamlet of Tankah Tres (aka Tankah Bay), a seaside community of vacation homes and small hotels in Mexico, all facing a…

  • The Mayan ruins of the Coba pyramid in the Yucatan Peninsula.

    Cobá Ruins

    Cobá

    Cobá's ruins include the tallest pyramid in Quintana Roo (the second tallest in all the Yucatán) and the thick jungle setting makes you feel like you’re…

  • Templo de las Pinturas

    Templo de las Pinturas

    Tulum

    This two-story temple has some of Tulum's most intricate decorations, including relief masks, carvings, columns and partially restored color murals on an…

  • Small PYramid at Mayan ruins of Coba, Caribe. Quintana Roo state. Mayan Riviera. Yucatan Peninsula. Mexico

    Grupo Cobá

    Cobá

    The most prominent structure in the Grupo Cobá is La Iglesia (the Church). It's an enormous pyramid; if you were allowed to climb it, you could see the…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Riviera Maya has so many spectacular experiences that it can be hard to know where to start. Here's our guide to the best things to do while you're there.

Read article

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Riviera Maya

Filter by interest:

The beautiful coast of the Riviera Maya makes it one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico

Activities

The best things to do in Riviera Maya: ancient ruins, magical caverns and tree-top adventures

Feb 24, 2022 • 10 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Riviera Maya with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Riviera Maya and beyond

Beyond Riviera Maya