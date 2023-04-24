Tulum

The Mayan archaeological site of Tulum with its famous beach.

Overview

Tulum’s spectacular coastline – with all its confectioner-sugar sands, cobalt water and balmy breezes – makes it one of the top beaches in Mexico. Where else can you get all that and a dramatically situated Maya ruin?

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    Tulum Ruins

    Tulum

    Tulum is one of the most visited archaeological zones in Mexico and for good reason: it’s sublime. The ruins sit on seaside cliffs, high above turquoise…

  • SFER IK

    SFER IK

    Tulum

    Wandering barefoot through the contemporary art museum at Azulik hotel, you feel like you’re in a giant cocoon. Nature surrounds you, inside and out:…

  • Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve

    Reserva de la Biosfera Sian Ka'an

    Tulum

    While floating down a canal that Mayans dug by hand centuries ago, you see tall grasses on either side and colorful birds flying overhead. You hear the…

    Tankah Tres

    Tulum

    At the end of a sand road is the hamlet of Tankah Tres (aka Tankah Bay), a seaside community of vacation homes and small hotels in Mexico, all facing a…

  • Templo de las Pinturas

    Templo de las Pinturas

    Tulum

    This two-story temple has some of Tulum's most intricate decorations, including relief masks, carvings, columns and partially restored color murals on an…

  • Estructura 25

    Estructura 25

    Tulum

    On the south side above the main doorway you'll see a lovely stucco frieze of the Descending God, also referred to as the Diving God. The upside-down,…

  • Templo de la Estela

    Templo de la Estela

    Tulum

    This is the temple where Stela 1 was found, an artifact now on display in the British Museum. Based on the stela's inscriptions, it is believed it was…

Best Things to Do

From picture-perfect beaches to ancient seaside ruins, Tulum is a delightful destination. Here are the best things to do while you're there.

Best Time to Visit

Planning a trip Tulum? Whether you're lazing on the beach, exploring ruins or soaking up the nightlife, we can help you decide the best time for your visit.

Transportation

Hire a bike and ride the beach road, hail a colectivo and do your best to avoid the traffic with this guide to getting around in Tulum.

Day Trips

Explore beyond the beauty of Tulum with these fantastic day trips.

Los Cabos vs. Tulum: which beachside oasis is right for you?

Mar 11, 2025 • 7 min read

