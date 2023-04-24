Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© SL_Photography/Getty Images
Tulum’s spectacular coastline – with all its confectioner-sugar sands, cobalt water and balmy breezes – makes it one of the top beaches in Mexico. Where else can you get all that and a dramatically situated Maya ruin?
Tulum
Tulum is one of the most visited archaeological zones in Mexico and for good reason: it’s sublime. The ruins sit on seaside cliffs, high above turquoise…
Tulum
Wandering barefoot through the contemporary art museum at Azulik hotel, you feel like you’re in a giant cocoon. Nature surrounds you, inside and out:…
Reserva de la Biosfera Sian Ka'an
Tulum
While floating down a canal that Mayans dug by hand centuries ago, you see tall grasses on either side and colorful birds flying overhead. You hear the…
Tulum
At the end of a sand road is the hamlet of Tankah Tres (aka Tankah Bay), a seaside community of vacation homes and small hotels in Mexico, all facing a…
Tulum
Templo del Dios Descendente is named after the relief figure of a descending god, aka the Diving God.
Tulum
This two-story temple has some of Tulum's most intricate decorations, including relief masks, carvings, columns and partially restored color murals on an…
Tulum
On the south side above the main doorway you'll see a lovely stucco frieze of the Descending God, also referred to as the Diving God. The upside-down,…
Tulum
This is the temple where Stela 1 was found, an artifact now on display in the British Museum. Based on the stela's inscriptions, it is believed it was…
Best Things to Do
From picture-perfect beaches to ancient seaside ruins, Tulum is a delightful destination. Here are the best things to do while you're there.Read article
Best Time to Visit
Planning a trip Tulum? Whether you're lazing on the beach, exploring ruins or soaking up the nightlife, we can help you decide the best time for your visit.Read article
Transportation
Hire a bike and ride the beach road, hail a colectivo and do your best to avoid the traffic with this guide to getting around in Tulum.Read article
Day Trips
Explore beyond the beauty of Tulum with these fantastic day trips.Read article
Dec 2, 2024 • 4 min read
Nov 7, 2024 • 7 min read
Nov 8, 2022 • 6 min read
Nov 7, 2022 • 5 min read
Nov 6, 2022 • 5 min read
Nov 5, 2022 • 6 min read
Feb 21, 2022 • 10 min read
Jun 29, 2021 • 5 min read
Get to the heart of Tulum with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mexico $28.99
Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan $22.99
Pocket Cancun & the Riviera Maya $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide