Tulum evokes images of sun-soaked white-sand beaches, chic eco-bungalows and gleaming Maya ruins. It’s also the perfect base for exploring the vast Reserva de la Biosfera Sian Ka’an to experience the underground world of cenotes or if you're lucky, you might catch an incredible performance by the Voladores (flying men).

It’s no wonder travelers flock to this corner of Mexico year-round. Unfortunately, Tulum's popularity has made it one of the priciest destinations in Mexico – especially during the high season when the weather is reliably perfect – but visitors can still find deals during the low season. You may get some rain, but somehow the sun always seems to find a way through.

Plan the perfect time for your visit with this guide to seasons and events in Tulum.

December to April is warm, sunny and beautiful

Warm, sunny days and cool nights entice travelers to Tulum for beach time, yoga retreats and multi-day music festivals between December and April – the high season for this destination. The temperate weather also makes it optimal for sightseeing. International tourism kicks into high gear and the Christmas/New Year period means holiday celebrations, fully booked hotels and sky-high prices.

The first week of January is one of the busiest times of the year with late-night partying, music- and LGBTIQ+ festivals such as Zamna and Arena. Plus the last of the Christmas-related festivities – Día de los Reyes Magos is on the 6th. The gorgeous weather continues into February but Tulum quiets down until Carnaval, when parades, over-the-top costumes, live music and dancing take over the streets mid-month.

The thermometer rises a few notches in March and spring breakers descend on Tulum’s beaches – it’s not as wild a vibe as Cancún but it’s definitely crowded. Traditional celebrations such as the Alborada Maya Festival mark the beginning of spring.

The heat kicks in for Semana Santa (Easter Week), which usually falls in early April but occasionally in late March. Mexican tourists flock to the sea to cool off – a national tradition. Expect packed hotels and a hike in prices.

July to August is the perfect time for great nightlife in Tulum. Tommy Nature Photography/Shutterstock

July to August is the best time to go for nightlife

Though it’s hot and humid, it’s the heart of summer vacation in this part of the world with Mexicans and international travelers flocking to Tulum to get their tan on. You’ll probably experience some rain showers, but they’re typically short-lived and the sun almost always makes an appearance. Balmy nights also mean moonlit beach parties and downtown bar hopping. Hotel rates rise and Tulum is bustling again.

Sea turtle activity is in full gear, especially near Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, with mating, nesting and the first turtle hatchlings making their precarious journey to the sea.

October is a good time to explore Tulum's Mayan ruins without the crowds. Shutterstock

Budget travelers should visit in May, June and September to November

These are the low seasons for Tulum. The heat and rain thin out the crowds. If you’re an ocean diver or snorkeler, stormy weather can mean poor visibility too. However, you can still explore the region and cool off in cenotes.

The muggy weather really creeps in during May and Cinco de Mayo equals drink specials but not much else. The first sea turtles arrive to nest on Tulum’s shores. Hurricane season officially begins in June – expect hot, sunny days with short rain showers. Given the season, tourist numbers are as low as the prices.

September is the height of the hurricane season bringing lots more rain, though the sun manages to peek out most days. Mid-month, Mexican Independence Day means general revelry – including El Grito – in the central plaza. October tends to be the rainiest month of the year and some businesses close or reduce their hours. Those that stay open often have major deals on offer. The weather may be spotty but the beaches are gloriously empty, and you can finally snap a selfie at the ruins without being photobombed. The sea turtle season winds down.

The rainy season begins to sputter out in November and, at long last, the temperatures drop. The festival season begins in earnest again, kicked off with celebrations in the central plaza for Día de Muertos, followed by the Festival de Cultura del Caribe. The last of the turtle hatchlings make their way to the sea. November can bring the best of both worlds with beautiful weather returning yet prices remaining fairly low.