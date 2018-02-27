Welcome to Tulum
Some may be put off by the fact that the town center, where the really cheap eats and sleeps are found, sits right on the highway, making the main drag feel more like a truck stop than a tropical paradise. But rest assured that if Tulum Pueblo isn't to your liking, you can always head to the coast and find that tranquil beachside bungalow.
Exploring Tulum's surrounding areas pays big rewards: there's the massive Reserva de la Biosfera Sian Ka’an, the secluded fishing village of Punta Allen and the ruins of Cobá.
Top experiences in Tulum
Tulum activities
Tulum Ruins Early Access Tour with Archeologist, Beach Stop
Start your Viator Exclusive tour after early morning pickup from your Cancun or Riviera Maya hotel. Join your guide, a certified archaeologist, for an in-depth tour of Tulum — a walled Mayan city perched atop a cliff that overlooks the sparkling Caribbean Sea. You’ll arrive at the site and take in this tranquility just in time to beat the crowds. As you tour Tulum, a Mayan word for wall, your guide provides informative commentary. Learn about the archaeological studies of the site and the Mayan civilization that occupied it. Hear evidence that places Tulum as one of the major Mayan cities of the 13th and 14th centuries in Quintana Roo, highlighted by its strategic coastal location, its elevation — the highest of any city the region — and its efficient defense system. As you stroll among the ruins of this important city, you’ll discover what researchers have uncovered: a political settlement along a commercial route that exploited the rich marine resources off the coast. Today, Tulum is best known for its sandy beaches and the remnants of elaborate murals — once painted a vibrant red and blue over stark white walls. Return to your hotel in the afternoon. With this Viator Exclusive, your early morning trip to Tulum lets you beat the crowds so you can enjoy the remainder of the afternoon at your own leisure. Please note: Bring a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen to help beat the heat for the duration of your tour. There will be a beach break in Tulum, too, so come prepared with a suit and towel if you plan on swimming.
Tulum and Coba Ruins with Cenote Swim and Lunch from Cancun
Tulum Ruins Tour (7 hours)Following morning pickup from your hotel in Cancun or Playa del Carmen, travel two hours by air-conditioned minivan to the southern tip of the Riviera Maya, where the archaeological site of Tulum awaits. An ancient walled city perched high on a cliff overlooking the Caribbean Sea, Tulum was built by the Mayans and dates back to the pre-Columbian era. The city thrived during the 13th, 14th and 15th centuries, but fell following attack from the Spanish conquistadors. Today it’s among the best-preserved of all coastal Mayan sites.Take a 45-minute guided tour of the site to learn about ancient Mayan civilization and hear how the walled fortress of Tulum served as a gateway to the heart of the Mayan Empire. Follow your tour with an hour of free time to explore independently.Cool off from the sun at your next stop, a cenote — a cavernous sinkhole created by the erosion of limestone bedrock. Take a dip in the waters of this incredible subterranean world, and then head to a local restaurant for a buffet lunch of Yucatán Peninsula specialities such as pork, chicken or beef quesadillas with salad, served with beer, soda or water. Follow lunch with a late-afternoon drive to Coba.Coba Ruins Tour (4.5 hours)An hour from Tulum lies the ancient Mayan village of Coba, surrounded by lush vegetation and large lagoons. It was once a busy commercial center and traded extensively with other Mayan settlements in the Quintana Roo area, and today boasts many impressive archaeological wonders. During your 1-hour guided tour, climb the tallest Mayan pyramid in the Yucatan region, the Nohoch Mul Pyramid, and enjoy panoramic views over the rainforest canopy from 140 feet (42 meters) high. Admire the engraved-stone buildings in the Mayan Ball Court and learn of the beliefs and lifestyles of the ancient Mayan people. Explore on your own for another hour after your tour.After a long day of exploring ancient Mayan ruins, relax on the 2-hour drive back to your Cancun or Playa del Carmen hotel.
Tulum Ruins, Reef Snorkeling, Cenote, and Caves from Cancun
This wonderful tour starts with early morning pickup from your Cancun or Playa del Carmen hotel between 6:00 to 9:00 AM. Discover the Mayan archaeological site of Tulum, world famous for its unique location alongside the Caribbean coastline. Built on a natural outcrop facing the rising sun, the stunning turquoise blue ocean backdrop makes this beautiful site one of the most picturesque in the world.Afterwards board local motorboats to reefs where you will explore the fascinating underwater world of the Mexican Caribbean on a leisurely snorkel tour. Brightly colored tropical fish, spectacular coral, amazing rock formations, turtles, rays and unbelievable visibility makes this an unforgettable experience.Then journey deep into the subtropical rainforest of the Yucatan to relax, swim and snorkel in the crystal clear fresh waters of a massive “cenote”, and marvel at the thousands of spectacular stalagmites and stalactites that surround you at every turn.
Tulum from Playa del Carmen with Cenote Snorkeling, Ziplining
Enjoy convenient morning pickup from your hotel in Playa del Carmen, and travel with your guide to Tulum, the Walled City that boasts an enviable location. Mounted on the edge of a bluff, Tulum towers above the Caribbean Sea and a flawless white sandy beach. At the ruins, learn about the now-abandoned city that was only inhabited by Maya nobles, high priests and prominent citizens, and then enjoy free time on the nearby beach. Afterward, visit Rancho San Felipe, a Maya community of 30 residents; part of your tour proceeds goes to the sustainable development of local Maya communities. Meet a shaman during a traditional purification ceremony. Afterward, take a short trek into the jungle and enter Sac Actun ("White Cave") and Nohoch Nah Chich ("Giant Bird Cage"), the Yucatán region’s second and third longest cave systems.Follow your guide’s lead inside the caves, and learn about the discovery and ongoing exploration of the extensive underground river network that included passageways to Tulum. Arrive at a cenote (natural underground pool) and snorkel in clear waters, surrounded by dramatic rock formations like stalactites and stalagmites.Next, travel within the lush forest aboard a Mercedes-Benz Unimog, a massive 4x4 vehicle. You'll stop to rappel your way down 40 feet (12 meters) to Yaxmuul, another cenote. Enjoy thrills through the treetop canopy along three ziplines; be prepared for a splashy ending. Wrap up your day with a satisfying buffet lunch of homemade classic Maya fare. Then board your air-conditioned transport and relax during the ride back to Playa del Carmen. Your full-day tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel in the evening.
Chichen Itza and Tulum Ruins Early-Access Tour
Day 1 or 2 — Viator Exclusive: Early Access to Chichen Itza with a Private Archaeologist Your tour starts with hotel pickup in Cancun in the very early morning, so when you arrive at Chichen Itza, you can enjoy this tranquil time of day with your archaeologist guide during your in-depth experience. During your tour, hear background information about the well-preserved site of Chichen Itza, and learn how this pre-Colombian city played an important role in Maya civilization from the years 600 to 1,200 AD. A center of worship and pilgrimage until the Spanish arrived, the site is still considered sacred by the Yucatán’s present-day Maya population. Learn how the city was discovered and unearthed by archaeologists, earning UNESCO protection, and hear from your guide about the philosophy and mythology behind the ancient ruins. Visit the Observatory, Temple of the Jaguars, Temple of the Warriors and famous El Castillo, also known as the Temple of Kukulkan. Enjoy a delicious lunch during your visit. Day 1 or 2 — Viator Exclusive: Early Access to Tulum Ruins with an Archaeologist Begin your tour with early morning hotel pickup, and stop for snacks (own expense) during the drive to Tulum. When you arrive, join your guide, a certified archaeologist, for your extensive exploration of this Maya city perched on a cliff overlooking the turquoise Caribbean. During your tour of Tulum, a Mayan word for ‘wall,’ listen to your guide’s informative commentary about the research of the site and the civilization that once lived here. Learn how Tulum was one of the major Maya cities of the 13th and 14th centuries due to its strategic location on the coast, its elevation (the region’s highest) and its defense system. Today, Tulum is best known for its sandy beaches and the remains of colorful murals painted over bright white walls, but as you wander the ruins of the city, you’ll learn about the archaeological uncovering of this political settlement that once exploited the rich marine resources off the coast. Viator Exclusives combine unique experiences and great deals — from traditional tours to once-in-a-lifetime experiences — and are not available from other 3rd-party online sellers.
Tulum and Xel-Ha All Inclusive Day Trip from Cancun
Tulum's close proximity to Cancun and the azure backdrop of the Caribbean Sea makes it the most visited of the Mayan sites in the Yucatan. Tulum flourished in late Post-classical times with buildings dating back to the 12th century. It was once an important trading port, one of the few Mayan cities still inhabited when the Spaniards arrived. Mounted on the edge of a cliff, this abandoned city towers above the beautiful white sandy beach, where the sun rises from the sea above the city walls. You'll have a 45 minute guided tour of Tulum before departing for the short drive to Xel-Ha. Your guide will point out important sites, explaining the historical significance of buildings such as the Castle, the Temple of the Masks and the God Chaac. A 20 minute drive will take you to the incredible natural aquatic theme park created by the Mayan gods themselves: Xel-Ha. This special place gathers the best of the Mexican Caribbean all in one place. Home a wide variety of colorful tropical fish, you can learn how to snorkel and observe the different species up close. You'll explore cenotes (underground caves) or simply sit in one of the beach chairs and soak up the sun along the spectacular coastline! Underground rivers flowing out to the beautiful Caribbean Sea feed an environment of creeks, lagoons, natural wells and ancient caves. Explore the underwater world by snorkeling and coming face to face with exotic underwater flora and fauna such as curious rays and French Angel fish. Other activities include cliff diving, rope bridge walking, and bicycling, kayaking, and much more.