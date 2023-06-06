Puerto Morelos

Boats, Caribbean Sea beach, Puerto Morelos, Mexico

Halfway between Cancún and Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos retains its quiet, small-town feel despite the encroaching building boom north and south of town. While it offers enough restaurants and bars to keep you entertained by night, it’s really the shallow Caribbean waters that draw visitors here. Brilliantly contrasted stripes of bright green and dark blue separate the shore from the barrier reef – a tantalizing sight for divers and snorkelers – while inland a series of excellent cenotes beckon the adventurous. There’s a nice market just south of the plaza with a good selection of crafts and handmade hammocks that are of a much higher quality than those you'll find in Cancún or Playa.

  • Crococun Zoo

    Crococun Zoo

    Puerto Morelos

    About 23km south of the Cancún airport, this former crocodile farm now calls itself a conservationist zoo that protects some of the area's endangered…

  • Pescadores Brewery

    Pescadores Brewery

    Puerto Morelos

    About 5km south of Puerto Morelos you can wet your whistle at this roadside Mexican craft-beer brewery, where they run daily tours at noon and 3pm…

