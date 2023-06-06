Playa del Carmen

Overview

Playa del Carmen, now one of Quintana Roo's largest cities, ranks right up there with Tulum as one of the Riviera's trendiest spots. Sitting coolly on the lee side of Cozumel, the town’s beaches are jammed with super-fit Europeans. The waters aren’t as clear as those of Cancún or Cozumel, and the sand isn’t quite as powder-perfect as they are further north, but still Playa grows and grows.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Parque Los Fundadores

    Parque Los Fundadores

    Playa del Carmen

    Playa del Carmen’s most iconic park is bordered by the famous Quinta Avenida on one side and by a popular local beach on the other side. Here, kids can…

  • Parque la Ceiba

    Parque la Ceiba

    Playa del Carmen

    Two blocks west of the highway, this pretty park has play areas for kids, shady picnic spots and walking trails as well as activities such as movie…

  • Punta Esmeralda

    Punta Esmeralda

    Playa del Carmen

    Emerald Point has become a favorite beach among Playa del Carmen locals, set on the northern edge of the city. Here, a shallow cenote provides a calm…

  • Museo Frida Kahlo Riviera Maya

    Museo Frida Kahlo Riviera Maya

    Playa del Carmen

    This 'museum' is mainly info about Kahlo rather than displays of her artwork. It's also small. But if you're looking for something to do on a non-beach…

  • Quinta Avenida

    Quinta Avenida

    Playa del Carmen

    Restaurants, bars, stores and craft stalls line a 2km stretch of this busy pedestrian thoroughfare.

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Yoga on the beach, dining among jungle greenery, diving in cenotes and more: here is our guide to the top things to do in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Best Time to Visit

The vibrant beach town of Playa del Carmen has something to offer all year long. Here’s our month-by-month guide to when to visit.

Things to Know

Our guide features important things to know before your visit to Playa del Carmen in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, including safety tips, etiquette and more.

Free Things to Do

We round up the top 10 free things to do in Playa del Carmen so you can stay and play for longer.

Day Trips

Explore the beauty and wildness of the Yucatan Peninsula on one of these 7 fun day trips from Playa del Carmen.

Money and Costs

We give you the lowdown on how to enjoy the best of Playa del Carmen on the Rivera Maya without breaking the bank.

Articles

Latest stories from Playa del Carmen

MEXICO - 2017/04/21: The colorful Alux Restaurant, a Cavern Restaurant, in Playa del Carmen near Cancun along the east coast of the YucatÃ¡n Peninsula on the Caribbean Sea in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images) MEXICO - 2017/04/21: The colorful Alux Restaurant, a Cavern Restaurant, in Playa del Carmen near Cancun along the east coast of the Yucatán Peninsula on the Caribbean Sea in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images) 909616068 2017, North America, NORTH AMERICAN, Mexican, Mexico, LATIN AMERICA, LATIN AMERICAN, Hispanic, YUCATAN PENINSULA, YUCATAN, RIVIERA MAYA, PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Restaurant, CENOTE, cavern, colorful, colorful lights, dining, STALACTITE, STALAGMITE The colorful Alux Restaurant in Playa del Carmen

Food

The 18 best restaurants in Playa del Carmen

Dec 17, 2024 • 12 min read

