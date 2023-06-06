Shop
© Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Playa del Carmen, now one of Quintana Roo's largest cities, ranks right up there with Tulum as one of the Riviera's trendiest spots. Sitting coolly on the lee side of Cozumel, the town’s beaches are jammed with super-fit Europeans. The waters aren’t as clear as those of Cancún or Cozumel, and the sand isn’t quite as powder-perfect as they are further north, but still Playa grows and grows.
Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen’s most iconic park is bordered by the famous Quinta Avenida on one side and by a popular local beach on the other side. Here, kids can…
Playa del Carmen
Two blocks west of the highway, this pretty park has play areas for kids, shady picnic spots and walking trails as well as activities such as movie…
Playa del Carmen
Emerald Point has become a favorite beach among Playa del Carmen locals, set on the northern edge of the city. Here, a shallow cenote provides a calm…
Museo Frida Kahlo Riviera Maya
Playa del Carmen
This 'museum' is mainly info about Kahlo rather than displays of her artwork. It's also small. But if you're looking for something to do on a non-beach…
Playa del Carmen
Restaurants, bars, stores and craft stalls line a 2km stretch of this busy pedestrian thoroughfare.
