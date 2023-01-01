Playa del Carmen’s most iconic park is bordered by the famous Quinta Avenida on one side and by a popular local beach on the other side. Here, kids can run around on the playground or try some Mexican treats at the row of fruit stands. In the afternoons, small crowds gather under the Portal Maya statue to enjoy the sunset.
Parque Los Fundadores
Playa del Carmen
