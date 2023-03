For the price of admission to this park, you can visit a lighthouse, a small nautical museum and a Maya ruin. The park road leads past an observation tower from where it's possible to spot migratory birds and occasional crocodiles, and continuing further west you'll reach a beach area with a shallow reef, a restaurant and boat tours (noon, 1pm and 2pm) to Laguna Colombia. You'll need your own vehicle or a taxi (M$300 one way) to get here.