Bahías de Punta Solimán

These two beautiful, protected bays are separated by a narrow point, 123km south of Cancún and 11km north of Tulum. To get here, head east (toward the sound of the ocean) on an unmarked road directly opposite Hwy 307’s Oscar y Lalo’s Restaurant. On the coast road's northernmost end, there's a public beach where you can eat good seafood and rent a kayak and paddle out to the reef that shelters the mouth of the bay.

There’s a dense mangrove forest here, and the mosquitoes and sand flies on the powder-white beach can get a bit rough.

Birds of interest here include Yucatán vireos, Yucatán woodpeckers, rose-throated tanagers, black catbirds and orange orioles. If you’re very lucky, you may spot one of the pumas seen in the area from time to time.

Turning right (south) at the beachfront intersection takes you to Bahía Solimán (though some call it Bahía de San Francisco). Currently the only spot to find lodging in the area – they are redeveloping the areas north of here – it has terrific coral heads, heaps of colorful fish, plenty of grouper and reef sharks, and the occasional sea turtle and even tuna.

A number of beach houses, some quite luxurious, line the narrow road. Most of them rent by the week, some at well over M$20,000. A good website for house rentals in the area is www.locogringo.com.

Most people get to Punta Solimán by car, or by taking a bus to Tulum and a taxi from there.