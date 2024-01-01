Xpu-Há

Riviera Maya

Xpu-Há (shpoo-ha) is a beach area about 95km south of Cancún that extends for several kilometers. It’s reached by numbered access roads (most of them private). They are building all-inclusive resorts here faster than you can say ‘environmental degradation,’ but so far it's a decent detour as you make your way south.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ba01413.jpg

    Tulum Ruins

    21.01 MILES

    Tulum is one of the most visited archaeological zones in Mexico and for good reason: it’s sublime. The ruins sit on seaside cliffs, high above turquoise…

  • SFER IK

    SFER IK

    23.67 MILES

    Wandering barefoot through the contemporary art museum at Azulik hotel, you feel like you’re in a giant cocoon. Nature surrounds you, inside and out:…

  • Beautiful Cenote Manatee, ( a.k.a. Casa Cenote, and Cenote Manatí ), in Tankah Bay, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

    Tankah Tres

    19.52 MILES

    At the end of a sand road is the hamlet of Tankah Tres (aka Tankah Bay), a seaside community of vacation homes and small hotels in Mexico, all facing a…

  • Templo de las Pinturas

    Templo de las Pinturas

    21.1 MILES

    This two-story temple has some of Tulum's most intricate decorations, including relief masks, carvings, columns and partially restored color murals on an…

  • El Cielo

    El Cielo

    19.34 MILES

    Living up to its heavenly name, El Cielo's shallow turquoise waters are ideal for snorkeling and swimming among starfish, stingrays and small fish…

  • Templo del Dios Descendente

    Templo del Dios Descendente

    21.07 MILES

    Templo del Dios Descendente is named after the relief figure of a descending god, aka the Diving God.

  • Cenote Azul

    Cenote Azul

    1.01 MILES

    Conveniently located right off the main highway, Cenote Azul is one of the easiest Riviera Maya cenotes to visit. It’s also one of the region’s most…

  • Parque Punta Sur

    Parque Punta Sur

    22.06 MILES

    For the price of admission to this park, you can visit a lighthouse, a small nautical museum and a Maya ruin. The park road leads past an observation…

