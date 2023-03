This overpriced Maya complex is Cozumel’s only preserved ruin. It's thought to have been the location of the sanctuary of Ixchel, goddess of fertility, and thus an important pilgrimage site at which Maya women – especially prospective mothers – worshipped. But its structures are small, and the clay idols of Ixchel were long ago destroyed by the Spaniards. Ruin fans will need to see it to check another site off their list, but most people will find it disappointing.