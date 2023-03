A rocky, reef-hugged point 65km south of Cancún, Punta Bete is reached by a dirt road that runs past a housing development and weaves 2.5km from Hwy 307 (turn at the sign for Xcalacoco) before reaching the sea. North and south of the point are beautiful stretches of beach upon which sit a few low-profile hotels and restaurants. The hotels and restaurants are within walking distance of each other, but you’re best off getting here by car or taxi.