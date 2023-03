About 17km south of San Miguel, Palancar is a great beach to visit during the week when the crowds thin out. It has a beach club renting snorkel gear (US$10) and there's a restaurant. Nearby, Arrecife Palancar (Palancar Reef) has some excellent diving (it’s known as Palancar Gardens) and fine snorkeling (Palancar Shallows, US$35).

A dive shop here runs snorkeling and diving trips to nearby sites.