Conveniently located right off the main highway, Cenote Azul is one of the easiest Riviera Maya cenotes to visit. It’s also one of the region’s most spectacularly beautiful natural attractions. Leap off the small cliff into the clear waters at the deep end of the cenote, or spend the afternoon snorkeling among the rocks on the shallow side. Cash only.

Optional life jackets and snorkel gear are available for rent. Colectivos run here from Playa Del Carmen.