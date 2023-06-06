Cobá

The Mayan ruins of the Coba pyramid in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Cobá's ruins are a treat and exploring them is a big part of the reason for coming here: the state's tallest pyramid, a beautiful ball court and a variety of other structures make for a fun few hours. The village is quiet and cute, with a croc-filled lagoon, a series of cenotes, and a growing number of hotels and restaurants…but people mostly come for the ruins. In droves. By the busload. In fact, that's its biggest problem: arrive after 11am and you'll be one of literally hundreds of other people coming in from Cancún, Playa and Tulum.

  • The Mayan ruins of the Coba pyramid in the Yucatan Peninsula.

    Cobá Ruins

    Cobá

    Cobá's ruins include the tallest pyramid in Quintana Roo (the second tallest in all the Yucatán) and the thick jungle setting makes you feel like you’re…

  • Small PYramid at Mayan ruins of Coba, Caribe. Quintana Roo state. Mayan Riviera. Yucatan Peninsula. Mexico

    Grupo Cobá

    Cobá

    The most prominent structure in the Grupo Cobá is La Iglesia (the Church). It's an enormous pyramid; if you were allowed to climb it, you could see the…

  • Grupo de las Pinturas

    Grupo de las Pinturas

    Cobá

    The temple at Grupo de las Pinturas (Paintings Group) bears traces of glyphs and frescoes above its door and remnants of richly colored plaster inside…

  • Grupo Nohoch Mul

    Grupo Nohoch Mul

    Cobá

    Nohoch Mul (Big Mound) is also known as the Great Pyramid (which sounds a lot better than Big Mound). It reaches a height of 42m, making it the second…

  • Grupo Macanxoc

    Grupo Macanxoc

    Cobá

    Grupo Macanxoc is notable for its numerous restored stelae, some of which are believed to depict reliefs of royal women who are thought to have come from…

  • Xaibé

    Xaibé

    Cobá

    This is a tidy, semicircular stepped building, almost fully restored. Its name means 'the Crossroads,' as it marks the juncture of four separate sacbés …

  • Juego de Pelota

    Juego de Pelota

    Cobá

    An impressive ball court, one of several in the ruins. Don't miss the relief of a jaguar and the skull-like carving in the center of the court.

  • Templo 10

    Templo 10

    Cobá

    Here you can see an exquisitely carved stela (AD 730) depicting a ruler standing imperiously over two captives.

