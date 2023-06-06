Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock
Cobá's ruins are a treat and exploring them is a big part of the reason for coming here: the state's tallest pyramid, a beautiful ball court and a variety of other structures make for a fun few hours. The village is quiet and cute, with a croc-filled lagoon, a series of cenotes, and a growing number of hotels and restaurants…but people mostly come for the ruins. In droves. By the busload. In fact, that's its biggest problem: arrive after 11am and you'll be one of literally hundreds of other people coming in from Cancún, Playa and Tulum.
Cobá
Cobá's ruins include the tallest pyramid in Quintana Roo (the second tallest in all the Yucatán) and the thick jungle setting makes you feel like you’re…
Cobá
The most prominent structure in the Grupo Cobá is La Iglesia (the Church). It's an enormous pyramid; if you were allowed to climb it, you could see the…
Cobá
The temple at Grupo de las Pinturas (Paintings Group) bears traces of glyphs and frescoes above its door and remnants of richly colored plaster inside…
Cobá
Nohoch Mul (Big Mound) is also known as the Great Pyramid (which sounds a lot better than Big Mound). It reaches a height of 42m, making it the second…
Cobá
Grupo Macanxoc is notable for its numerous restored stelae, some of which are believed to depict reliefs of royal women who are thought to have come from…
Cobá
This is a tidy, semicircular stepped building, almost fully restored. Its name means 'the Crossroads,' as it marks the juncture of four separate sacbés …
Cobá
An impressive ball court, one of several in the ruins. Don't miss the relief of a jaguar and the skull-like carving in the center of the court.
Cobá
Here you can see an exquisitely carved stela (AD 730) depicting a ruler standing imperiously over two captives.
Get to the heart of Cobá with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mexico $28.99
Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan $22.99
Pocket Cancun & the Riviera Maya $13.99