Overview

Campeche is a historical fairyland, its walled city center a tight enclave of restored pastel buildings, narrow cobblestone streets, fortified ramparts and well-preserved mansions. Added to Unesco’s list of World Heritage sites in 1999, the state capital lacks a little of a 'daily life' ambience, as few people actually live in the historic center. But leave the inner walls and you’ll find a genuine Mexican provincial capital complete with a frenetic market, peaceful malecón (boardwalk) and old fishing docks.

  • Malecón

    Malecón

    Campeche

    A popular path for joggers, cyclists, strolling friends and cooing sweethearts, the malecón, Campeche’s 7km-long waterfront promenade, makes for a breezy…

  • Playa Bonita

    Playa Bonita

    Campeche

    About 13km south of downtown, just past the port village of Lerma, Playa Bonita is the closest real beach to Campeche. Don't expect an isolated paradise…

  • Plaza Principal

    Plaza Principal

    Campeche

    Shaded by carob trees and ringed by tiled benches and broad footpaths radiating from a belle-epoque kiosk, Campeche’s appealingly modest central square…

  • Museo de la Arquitectura Maya

    Museo de la Arquitectura Maya

    Campeche

    The Baluarte de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, designed to protect the Puerta del Mar, contains the fascinating Museo de la Arquitectura Maya. It provides…

  • Museo de la Ciudad

    Museo de la Ciudad

    Campeche

    Named after Spain’s King Carlos II, the Baluarte de San Carlos houses the Museo de la Ciudad. Its rather pathetic exhibitions include a chained pirate in…

