Dominating Plaza Principal’s east side is the two-towered cathedral. The limestone structure has stood on this spot for more than three centuries and it still fills beyond capacity most Sundays for mass. Statues of Sts Peter and Paul occupy niches in the baroque facade; the sober, single-nave interior is lined with colonial-era paintings. And at night, the gauzy lights on the illuminated church and other central landmarks create a magical atmosphere.
Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Purísima Concepción
Campeche
Share