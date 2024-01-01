Mansión Carvajal

Campeche

Once the mansion of wealthy landowner Fernando Carvajal, this beautiful building now houses state offices. Visitors are welcome to take a peek inside, however. Black-and-white tiled floors, Doric columns, elaborate archways and a dramatic marble-and-ironwork staircase are highlights. Note the historical plaque.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • EdznÃƒÂ¡ NohochnÃƒÂ¡

    Edzná

    26.28 MILES

    Edzná’s massive complexes, that once covered more than 17 sq km, were built by a highly stratified society that flourished from about 600 BC to the 15th…

  • Malecón

    Malecón

    0.38 MILES

    A popular path for joggers, cyclists, strolling friends and cooing sweethearts, the malecón, Campeche’s 7km-long waterfront promenade, makes for a breezy…

  • Plaza Principal

    Plaza Principal

    0.13 MILES

    Shaded by carob trees and ringed by tiled benches and broad footpaths radiating from a belle-epoque kiosk, Campeche’s appealingly modest central square…

  • Museo de la Arquitectura Maya

    Museo de la Arquitectura Maya

    0.17 MILES

    The Baluarte de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, designed to protect the Puerta del Mar, contains the fascinating Museo de la Arquitectura Maya. It provides…

  • Centro Cultural Casa Número 6

    Centro Cultural Casa Número 6

    0.16 MILES

    During the prerevolutionary era, when this mansion was occupied by an upper-class campechano family, Número 6 was a prestigious plaza address. Wandering…

Nearby Campeche attractions

