About 13km south of downtown, just past the port village of Lerma, Playa Bonita is the closest real beach to Campeche. Don't expect an isolated paradise though – this is a gated, developed resort with gritty sand and sandbagged swimming areas (to keep sand from washing away). Still, it's not unpleasant – plenty of palapas provide shade (M$50 to M$100) and there's a restaurant and fútbol pitch. Come on weekdays to avoid the crowds.

To get here, take one of the frequent combis from the market labeled 'Lerma Tecnológico' (M$7, 20 minutes) and ask to be dropped at the beach entrance. Taxis cost around M$120.