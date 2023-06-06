Mérida

Mexico, Yucatan, Merida, Plaza de la Independencia, Palacio Municipal (city hall)

© John Elk III/Getty Images

Overview

Since the Spanish conquest, Mérida has been the cultural capital of the entire Yucatán Peninsula. A delightful blend of provincial and cosmopolitan, it is a town steeped in colonial history. It's a great place to explore, with narrow streets, broad central plazas and the region’s best museums. It’s also a perfect place from which to kick off your adventure into the rest of Yucatán state. It has excellent cuisine and accommodations, thriving markets, and events happening just about every night.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Gran Museo del Mundo Maya

    Gran Museo del Mundo Maya

    Mérida

    A world-class museum celebrating Maya culture, the Gran Museo houses a permanent collection of more than 1100 remarkably well-preserved artifacts,…

  • Regional Museum of Anthropology, housed in a 19th century building, Paseo de Montejo, Merida, Yucatan State, Mexico, North America

    Palacio Cantón

    Mérida

    This massive mansion was built between 1909 and 1911, though its owner, General Francisco Cantón Rosado (1833–1917), lived here for only six years before…

  • x-default

    Catedral de San Ildefonso

    Mérida

    On the site of a former Maya temple is Mérida’s hulking, severe cathedral, begun in 1561 and completed in 1598. Some of the stone from the Maya temple was…

  • Casa de Montejo

    Casa de Montejo

    Mérida

    Casa de Montejo is on the south side of Plaza Grande and dates from 1540. It originally housed soldiers, but was soon converted into a mansion that served…

  • x-default

    Plaza Grande

    Mérida

    One of the nicest plazas in Mexico, huge laurel trees shade the park’s benches and wide sidewalks. It was the religious and social center of ancient T’ho;…

  • Palacio de Gobierno

    Palacio de Gobierno

    Mérida

    Built in 1892, the Palacio de Gobierno houses the state of Yucatán’s executive government offices (and a tourist office). Don't miss the wonderful murals…

  • x-default

    Teatro Peón Contreras

    Mérida

    The enormous Teatro Peón Contreras was built between 1900 and 1908, during Mérida’s henequén heyday. It boasts a main staircase of Carrara marble, a dome…

  • x-default

    Iglesia de Jesús

    Mérida

    The 17th-century Iglesia de Jesús was built by Jesuits in 1618. It's the sole surviving edifice from a complex of buildings that once filled the entire…

Merida, the capital and largest city of the Mexican state of Yucatan. 770124046 america, ancient, architecture, blue, building, cathedral, church, city, colonial, colorful, culture, facade, flag, historic, historical, history, latin, merida, mexican, mexico, old, peninsula, sky, square, street, style, tourism, tower, town, traditional, travel, urban, yucatan

Destination Practicalities

When is the best time to visit Mérida?

May 15, 2024 • 5 min read

