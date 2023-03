One of the nicest plazas in Mexico, huge laurel trees shade the park’s benches and wide sidewalks. It was the religious and social center of ancient T’ho; under the Spanish it was the Plaza de Armas, the parade ground, laid out by Francisco de Montejo (the Younger).

A ceremony is held daily marking the raising and lowering of the Mexican flag, there's a crafts market on Sunday, and dance or live music nearly every night.