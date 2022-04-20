Costa Maya & Southern Caribbean Coast

The Southern Caribbean Coast, or the Costa Maya as the tourist brochures call it, is the latest region to be hit by the development boom. But if you're looking for a quiet escape on the Mexican Caribbean, it's still the best place to be.

  • Síijil Noh Há

    Síijil Noh Há

    Costa Maya & Southern Caribbean Coast

    About 8km south of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, off Hwy 307, you'll find a bumpy 3km dirt road leading to this sublime, solar-powered ecotourism center. Run by…

  • Laguna Milagros

    Laguna Milagros

    Chetumal

    Paddle out on a kayak or simply have a swim in the azure waters of Laguna Milagros, about 23km west of Chetumal, in the town of Huay-Pix. Waterfront…

  • This is one of the well preserved ancient Mayan temples at the Dzibanche's archeological Mayan ruins site about two hours inland in the Yucatan region of Mexico. They still allow visitors to climb to the top of the temples but may need to restrict it in the future due to the expansion of tourism in the area. Dzibanche

    Dzibanché

    Costa Maya & Southern Caribbean Coast

    Though it’s a chore to get to, this site is definitely worth a visit for its secluded, semi-wild nature. Dzibanché (meaning ‘writing on wood’) was a major…

  • Kohunlich

    Kohunlich

    Costa Maya & Southern Caribbean Coast

    This archaeological site sits on a jungle-backed grassy area. The ruins, dating from both the late pre-Classic (AD 100–200) and the early Classic (AD 300…

  • Museo de la Cultura Maya

    Museo de la Cultura Maya

    Chetumal

    The Museo de la Cultura Maya is the city’s claim to cultural fame – a bold showpiece that's beautifully conceived and executed, though regrettably short…

  • Kinich-Ná

    Kinich-Ná

    Costa Maya & Southern Caribbean Coast

    Part of Dzibanché (ticket price includes entry to both), but well removed from the main site, Kinich-Ná consists of one building. But what a building: the…

  • Museo de la Guerra de Castas

    Museo de la Guerra de Castas

    Costa Maya & Southern Caribbean Coast

    Housed in an 18th-century building and with a passionate director, this small museum does a fine job of detailing the more than four centuries of…

  • Fort

    Fort

    Laguna Bacalar

    The fortress above the lagoon was built in 1733 to protect Spanish colonists from pirate attacks and rebellions by local indigenous people. It also served…

