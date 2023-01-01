Part of Dzibanché (ticket price includes entry to both), but well removed from the main site, Kinich-Ná consists of one building. But what a building: the megalithic Acrópolis held at least five temples on three levels and a couple of dead VIPs with offerings. The site’s name derives from the frieze of the Maya sun god once found at the top of the structure. It’s an easy 2km drive along a good narrow road leading north from near Dzibanché’s visitors center.

