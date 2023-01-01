Síijil Noh Há

About 8km south of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, off Hwy 307, you'll find a bumpy 3km dirt road leading to this sublime, solar-powered ecotourism center. Run by the local Maya community, the wooded grounds overlook a quiet lake shore. You can rent a kayak, take a dip in a freshwater spring or go biking along nature trails, and there's an on-site restaurant. If you like what you see, you can stay in a rustic cabin here.

Taxis from town charge M$150 to Síijil, or catch a southbound colectivo (M$20) to the turnoff and walk the 3km. Drivers will find massive puddles on the road during rainy season, and the occasional tarantula.