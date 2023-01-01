Santuario de la Cruz Parlante

Folks come from all over to pray before this shrine dedicated to the talking cross, a symbol of the Maya people's struggle against inequality and injustice. You'll find the sanctuary next to a dried-up cenote in a small park about five blocks west of Hwy 307. The cross is on the right side of the altar. No one may enter wearing a hat or shoes. Mass is held several times daily in a church that sorely needed upkeep at last visit.