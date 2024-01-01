Casa de la Cultura Felipe Carrillo Puerto

Costa Maya & Southern Caribbean Coast

On the plaza, the cultural center has art exhibitions, a video of the city's history, workshops and the occasional exhibit on the War of the Castes. Be sure to check out the mural outside, which highlights accomplishments of Maya culture. It is sometimes open on weekends for special events.

  • Síijil Noh Há

    Síijil Noh Há

    7.07 MILES

    About 8km south of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, off Hwy 307, you'll find a bumpy 3km dirt road leading to this sublime, solar-powered ecotourism center. Run by…

  • Santuario de la Cruz Parlante

    Santuario de la Cruz Parlante

    0.28 MILES

    Folks come from all over to pray before this shrine dedicated to the talking cross, a symbol of the Maya people's struggle against inequality and…

