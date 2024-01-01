On the plaza, the cultural center has art exhibitions, a video of the city's history, workshops and the occasional exhibit on the War of the Castes. Be sure to check out the mural outside, which highlights accomplishments of Maya culture. It is sometimes open on weekends for special events.
Casa de la Cultura Felipe Carrillo Puerto
Costa Maya & Southern Caribbean Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.07 MILES
About 8km south of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, off Hwy 307, you'll find a bumpy 3km dirt road leading to this sublime, solar-powered ecotourism center. Run by…
0.28 MILES
Folks come from all over to pray before this shrine dedicated to the talking cross, a symbol of the Maya people's struggle against inequality and…
Museo Maya Santa Cruz Xbáalam Naj
0.04 MILES
A small but interesting collection of Maya artifacts, clothing and cooking utensils.
