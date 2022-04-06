Chetumal

Overview

The capital of Quintana Roo, Chetumal is a relatively quiet city going about its daily paces. The bayside esplanade hosts carnivals and events, and the modern Maya museum is impressive (though a bit short on artifacts). Excellent Maya ruins, amazing jungle and the border to neighboring Belize are all close by. Though sightings are rare (there are no tours), manatees can sometimes be seen in the rather muddy bay or nearby mangrove shores. The lagoon should not be used for swimming, as there is a risk of crocodiles, despite the locals' joke that there's only one (named Harry) and he's tame. It may be their way of getting rid of pesky tourists, so swim in your hotel pool to be sure.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Laguna Milagros

    Laguna Milagros

    Chetumal

    Paddle out on a kayak or simply have a swim in the azure waters of Laguna Milagros, about 23km west of Chetumal, in the town of Huay-Pix. Waterfront…

  • Museo de la Cultura Maya

    Museo de la Cultura Maya

    Chetumal

    The Museo de la Cultura Maya is the city’s claim to cultural fame – a bold showpiece that's beautifully conceived and executed, though regrettably short…

  • Museo de la Ciudad

    Museo de la Ciudad

    Chetumal

    The Museo de la Ciudad is small but neatly done, displaying historic photos, pre-Hispanic and military artifacts, and old-time household items (even some…

  • Palacio de Gobierno

    Palacio de Gobierno

    Chetumal

    Set just off the waterfront, construction on this government building began in the 1930s and the present-day three-story structure was finished in 1945.

  • Clock Tower

    Clock Tower

    Chetumal

    An art-deco monument built in in 1943 to honor Mexico's independence and Reform movement heroes.

