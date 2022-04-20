Laguna Bacalar

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Laguna Bacalar

Getty Images/Hemera

Overview

Laguna Bacalar, the peninsula's largest lagoon, comes as a surprise in this region of scrubby jungle. More than 60km long with a bottom of sparkling white sand, this crystal-clear lake offers opportunities for camping, swimming, kayaking and simply lazing around, amid a color palette of blues, greens and shimmering whites that seems more out of Photoshop than anything real life could hold.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Fort

    Fort

    Laguna Bacalar

    The fortress above the lagoon was built in 1733 to protect Spanish colonists from pirate attacks and rebellions by local indigenous people. It also served…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Laguna Bacalar

Filter by interest:

Houses and pier on the shore of the lagoon of Bacalar, Quintana Roo, Mexico, License Type: media, Download Time: 2025-01-30T21:29:45.000Z, User: Ppeterson948, Editorial: false, purchase_order: 56530 - Guidebooks, job: Global Publishing WIP , client: Global Publishing WIP , other: Pia Peterson Haggarty

Activities

A first-time guide to Bacalar, Mexico

Mar 9, 2025 • 7 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Laguna Bacalar with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.