Museo de la Guerra de Castas

Housed in an 18th-century building and with a passionate director, this small museum does a fine job of detailing the more than four centuries of oppression suffered by the Maya on the peninsula, with its main focus on the War of the Castes. More recently, English explanations have been introduced. There’s a small botanical garden here as well.

The museum organizes cultural experiences, such as cotton weaving and traditional-medicine workshops, including tours with local food (these are for groups but you might be able to join in if you arrange in advance).