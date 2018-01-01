Welcome to Valladolid
Chichen Itza and the Cenotes of Yucatan Tour form Cancun
Get picked up at your Cancun hotel, then travel in a deluxe motor coach with reclining seats and air-conditioning for the journey to Chichen Itza where a certified bilingual guide brings this ancient Mayan city to life. Start your tour enjoying a delicious buffet lunch with food from the region. Then, you will travel to the archaeologic site of Chichen Itza, once at the site, enjoy a tour with a professional tour guide (1:30 hour aproximately). After the guided tour through Chichen Itza ruins, you will have free time to take pictures or to just take a walk to explore what was once home of one of the most important civilizations of Mexico (1:00 hour). After visiting Chichen Itza, you'll head to a refreshing cenote for a swim (45 minutes). Finally, you will make a quick stop at the colonial town of Valladolid and then head back to your hotel (20 minutes).
Cancun Combo Tour: Xcaret, Xel-Ha, Xplor and Chichen Itza
With morning departures from Cancun, Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, you can choose whichever combo will make your family vacation complete: Discover the splendor of Mexico at Xcaret, a majestic paradise by the Caribbean Sea. Dive into Xel-Ha, a natural reserve dedicated to the ecological preservation of the region’s flora and fauna. Find a range of fun activities at Xplor, an adventure park where underground passages were carved over millions of years! Take a guided tour of Chichen Itza, including time for a leisurely stroll through the wonderful colonial city of Valladolid, where you’ll enjoy a delicious variety of culinary specialties. (See complete descriptions in Itinerary below.)
Mayan Experience Tour: Chichen Itza, Valladolid an
Your tour starts between 6am and 7am, depending on the location of your resort, and ends around 7pm. This tour visits the archaeological sites of Chichen Itza and Ek Balam and also stops at the colonial town of Valladolid. You'll also enjoy lunch and a visit to a Cenote for a swim. All tours include a certified guide along with you the whole way in the sites and in the van, and cold bottled water for your refreshment. Chichen Itza is one of the new Seven Wonders of the World and it’s probably the most famous Mayan city. Its architecture is very different from any of the rest and, during the tour, you can see the biggest ancient ball court in the American continent. It is a city that amazes its visitors due to its light and acoustic phenomena. See its many temples including the Temple of Kukulkan which is known because of its light phenomena on equinoxes. On the tour, you will experience the greatness of the Mayan civilization. The tour then goes for a visit to a cenote. These sinkholes were considered entrances to the underworld by the Maya. You'll have a refreshing swim in its crystal clear waters and take some amazing pictures of these unique sites and their interesting rock formations. Then, go to Ek Balam which is one of the new jewels of Mayan archaeology and it's recently discovered. It has well-preserved stucco sculptures over 1,,200 years old which you will witness up close by climbing the Acropolis, a nearly 100 feet tall temple. Ek Balam was considered a sacred city ruled by a living god and you can see and touch many of the temples and ruins in this wonderful ancient testament of the Mayans. Finally, during your visit to Valladolid you will find one of the finest examples of colonial architecture in the Yucatan Peninsula. This is where you usually have lunch and enjoy the sights. Your tour ends with hotel drop-off.
Chichen Itza Deluxe Day Trip from Cancun
Between 7am-8:20am, be picked up from your Cancun or Riviera Maya hotel. Board a luxury tour bus that seats 42 passengers, and tuck into a continental breakfast (including sodas and...beer!) as you drive through the scenic countryside of the Yucatan Peninsula. Enjoy individual tables (and tables for groups of four), air conditioning, and television during the comfortable 2.5-hour bus ride, then arrive at the renowned archaeological site of Chichen Itza around 11am.Upon arrival at the ancient Mayan ruins, participate in a 2.5-hour guided tour. Explore prominent features like El Castillo and the Temple of Warriors, then enjoy 30 minutes of free time for photographs or additional exploration. Sit down to a buffet lunch of traditional Mexican fare before returning to the bus — which is now bound for a cenote; an underground, freshwater swimming hole. After swimming for an hour in the cool, clear waters, stop by the traditional Yucatan city of Valladolid to see what traditional village life is like. The tour concludes in the evening, around 7pm-8pm, when you are dropped back off at your Cancun or Riviera Maya hotel.
Chichen Itza Day Tour with Cenote and Valladolid f
Your tour begins with hotel pickup from Cancun between 7am and 7:55am, depending on the location of your hotel. You can also head to the meeting point in Plaza La Fiesta. You'll travel by air-conditioned vehicle to Chichen Itza and, once at the site, enjoy a tour with a professional tour guide.Get a thorough explanation of the ancient Maya culture, their government, religion, calendar, rituals and much more. You will also get to learn about the purpose of the temples at one of the New7Wonders of the World. After the guided tour through Chichen Itza ruins, you will have free time to take pictures of buildings such as the Kukulcan Pyramid, the Great Ball Court, and the Observatory or to just take a walk to explore what was once the most important center of power in the Yucatan Peninsula. You'll also enjoy a buffet lunch after the Chichen Itza tour with two drinks. After visiting Chichen Itza, you'll head to a refreshing cenote for a swim. Cenotes are natural sinkholes resulting from the collapse of limestone bedrock that exposes fresh water underneath. Cenotes were considered a portal to the underworld and were also the only source of water in the Maya world. Finally, you will make a quick stop at the colonial town of Valladolid and then head back to your hotel.
Chichen Itza Tour from Cancun and Riviera Maya
After hotel pickup, head to Chichen Itza with a certified guide who will give you a thorough explanation about the ancient Maya culture, its government, religion, rituals, calendar and more. This tour will teach you about the purpose of the Mayan buildings such as the Kukulcan Temple.This experience also includes unlimited beer, water, and soda on the bus. Besides visiting Chichen Itza, you will be taken to a refreshing cenote for a swim. Cenotes are natural sinkholes resulting from the collapse of limestone bedrock that exposes fresh water underneath; they were considered a portal to the underworld and were also the only source of water in the Maya world.Finally, you will also pay a 20-minute visit to the colonial town of Valladolid to take pictures and learn about this beautiful, historical city founded in 1543. Your adventure, one of the most complete of all Chichen Itza tours available, also includes a delicious buffet lunch with traditional regional foods. Don't forget to try the cochinita pibil tacos! It is a slow-roasted pork dish of Mayan origin you'll just love.Your tour ends with hotel drop-off.