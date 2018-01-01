Mayan Experience Tour: Chichen Itza, Valladolid an

Your tour starts between 6am and 7am, depending on the location of your resort, and ends around 7pm. This tour visits the archaeological sites of Chichen Itza and Ek Balam and also stops at the colonial town of Valladolid. You'll also enjoy lunch and a visit to a Cenote for a swim. All tours include a certified guide along with you the whole way in the sites and in the van, and cold bottled water for your refreshment. Chichen Itza is one of the new Seven Wonders of the World and it’s probably the most famous Mayan city. Its architecture is very different from any of the rest and, during the tour, you can see the biggest ancient ball court in the American continent. It is a city that amazes its visitors due to its light and acoustic phenomena. See its many temples including the Temple of Kukulkan which is known because of its light phenomena on equinoxes. On the tour, you will experience the greatness of the Mayan civilization. The tour then goes for a visit to a cenote. These sinkholes were considered entrances to the underworld by the Maya. You'll have a refreshing swim in its crystal clear waters and take some amazing pictures of these unique sites and their interesting rock formations. Then, go to Ek Balam which is one of the new jewels of Mayan archaeology and it's recently discovered. It has well-preserved stucco sculptures over 1,,200 years old which you will witness up close by climbing the Acropolis, a nearly 100 feet tall temple. Ek Balam was considered a sacred city ruled by a living god and you can see and touch many of the temples and ruins in this wonderful ancient testament of the Mayans. Finally, during your visit to Valladolid you will find one of the finest examples of colonial architecture in the Yucatan Peninsula. This is where you usually have lunch and enjoy the sights. Your tour ends with hotel drop-off.