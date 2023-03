The original edifice of Valladolid's main church was built in 1545, but was demolished and rebuilt in the early 1700s following a violent atrocity the town wished to forget. Following Valladolid's role in the Caste War against Spain (1847–1901), the church was given a north-facing entrance (all the others in Yucatán are east-facing), a form of punishment handed down to the local upstarts for challenging royal authority.