Overview

Once known as the Sultana of the East, Yucatán’s third-largest city is famed for its quiet streets and sun-splashed pastel walls. It’s worth staying here for a few days or longer, as the provincial town makes a great hub for visits to Río Lagartos, Chichén Itzá, Ek’ Balam and a number of nearby cenotes. The city resides at that magic point where there’s plenty to do, yet it still feels small, manageable and affordable.