Valladolid

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Cenote Suytun at Valladolid, Yucatan - Mexico

© Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

Overview

Once known as the Sultana of the East, Yucatán’s third-largest city is famed for its quiet streets and sun-splashed pastel walls. It’s worth staying here for a few days or longer, as the provincial town makes a great hub for visits to Río Lagartos, Chichén Itzá, Ek’ Balam and a number of nearby cenotes. The city resides at that magic point where there’s plenty to do, yet it still feels small, manageable and affordable.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Casa de los Venados

    Casa de los Venados

    Valladolid

    Featuring over 3000 pieces of museum-quality Mexican folk art, this private collection is interesting in that objects are presented in an actual private…

  • MEXICO - FEBRUARY 16: The Franciscan monastery of San Bernardino, Valladolid, Yucatan. Mexico, 16th century. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Templo de San Bernardino

    Valladolid

    The Templo de San Bernardino and the adjacent Convento de Sisal are about 700m southwest of the plaza. They were constructed between 1552 and 1560 to…

  • Iglesia de San Servacio

    Iglesia de San Servacio

    Valladolid

    The original edifice of Valladolid's main church was built in 1545, but was demolished and rebuilt in the early 1700s following a violent atrocity the…

  • Mercado Municipal

    Mercado Municipal

    Valladolid

    Locals come to this good, authentic Mexican market to shop for cheap clothing, produce and what-have-you, and to eat at inexpensive taquerías. The east…

  • Museo de San Roque

    Museo de San Roque

    Valladolid

    Previously a 16th-century convent, San Roque has models and exhibits on the history of the city and the region. Other displays focus on various aspects of…

  • Ayuntamiento

    Ayuntamiento

    Valladolid

    The upstairs section, the Salón de Los Murales, has an interesting series of murals of figures that illustrate the history of the region.

  • Iglesia de la Candelaria

    Iglesia de la Candelaria

    Valladolid

    The Virgin of Candelaria, the Patron of Valladolid, is celebrated at this church on February 2 (Candlemas).

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Valladolid

The town square in downtown Valladolid. 529125746 Travel Destinations, Horizontal, Latin America, Public Park, Travel Culture, Mexican Culture, Sidewalk, Downtown District, Yucatan, Mexico, Church, Valladolid - Mexico, Catedral De San Gervasio, City, Photography, No People, Outdoors, Town Square, Built Structure, Cultures

Beaches

How to spend a day in Valladolid, Mexico's bohemian Yucatan oasis

Jan 16, 2020 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Valladolid with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Valladolid