Once known as the Sultana of the East, Yucatán’s third-largest city is famed for its quiet streets and sun-splashed pastel walls. It’s worth staying here for a few days or longer, as the provincial town makes a great hub for visits to Río Lagartos, Chichén Itzá, Ek’ Balam and a number of nearby cenotes. The city resides at that magic point where there’s plenty to do, yet it still feels small, manageable and affordable.
Featuring over 3000 pieces of museum-quality Mexican folk art, this private collection is interesting in that objects are presented in an actual private…
The Templo de San Bernardino and the adjacent Convento de Sisal are about 700m southwest of the plaza. They were constructed between 1552 and 1560 to…
The original edifice of Valladolid's main church was built in 1545, but was demolished and rebuilt in the early 1700s following a violent atrocity the…
Locals come to this good, authentic Mexican market to shop for cheap clothing, produce and what-have-you, and to eat at inexpensive taquerías. The east…
Previously a 16th-century convent, San Roque has models and exhibits on the history of the city and the region. Other displays focus on various aspects of…
The upstairs section, the Salón de Los Murales, has an interesting series of murals of figures that illustrate the history of the region.
The Virgin of Candelaria, the Patron of Valladolid, is celebrated at this church on February 2 (Candlemas).
