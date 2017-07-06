Welcome to Maharashtra
Inland lie the extraordinary cave temples of Ellora and Ajanta, undoubtedly Maharashtra’s greatest monuments, hewn by hand from solid rock. Matheran, a colonial-era hill station served by a toy train, has a certain allure, while pilgrims and inquisitive souls are drawn to cosmopolitan Pune, a city famous for its ‘sex guru’ and alternative spiritualism. Westwards, the romantic Konkan Coast, fringing the Arabian Sea, is lined with spectacular, crumbling forts and sandy beaches; some of the best are around pretty Malvan resort, which is fast becoming one of India’s premier diving centres.
Top experiences in Maharashtra
Recent articles
Maharashtra activities
Private 2-Day-Tour to Taj Mahal and Agra from Pune with Return Flight
Day 1: Pune to Delhi by Flight and drive to Agra (No Meal)6am pickup from your hotel or anywhere in Pune and transfer to Pune airport for flight to Delhi. Arrival at Airport in Delhi and drive to Agra 3 Hrs via Express Highway brings you to the City of Taj Mahal, Agra. Early evening visit Mehtab Bagh — the moonlit garden believed to have been designed by Shah Jahan to view the Taj on moonlit nights, far away from the maddening crowd, The garden complex is situated on the left bank of Yamuna opposite to Taj Mahal. Here you can witness the sunset over the Taj Mahal. Overnight: Four Point by Sheraton or similar Day 2: Agra City tour and drive back to Delhi for Fly to Pune (B, L)6am – We visit to explore the monumental heritage of the Great Mughals, including the magnificent Taj Mahal (Closed on Fridays), a Unesco World Heritage Site is one of the Seven Wonders of the World and surely the most extravagant expression of love ever created. Next we visit - Agra Fort (A Unesco World Heritage Site), Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The maze of the courtyards, mosques & private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire. After Sightseeing enjoy the shopping in Agra is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leatherware, brassware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work. Lunch Break, Lunch will be provided at one of the best Local AC Restaurant. After visiting Agra drive back to Delhi and arrive at 6pm and drop-off to Delhi airport for flight to Pune. Arrive at Pune airport and drop-off at your hotel or anywhere in Pune.
Private 3-Day Tour to Delhi Agra and Jaipur from Pune with One-Way Flight
Day 1: Pune to Delhi by Flight + City Tour and drive to Agra (No Meal)Pickup at 6am from your hotel in Pune and Transfer to Airport flight to Delhi.Arrival at Delhi Airport, then proceed on the half-day city tour of Delhi. In New Delhi you'll visit the 11th century Qutab Minar Tower, built by Qutub-ud-din Aibek of the Slave Dynasty, who took possession of Delhi in 1206. You'll also see the India Gate, a memorial raised in honor of the Indian soldiers martyred during the Afghan War, and drive past government buildings including the President’s House and Parliament House (Dating back to the time of British Raj) In the early evening you'll transfer to Agra (about 3 hours via expressway) Overnight: Crystal Sarover Primer or similar Day 2: Agra City Tour and drive to Jaipur (B)Get picked up from your hotel at 6am for a sunrise visit to the world famous "monument of love," The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site (closed Fridays). After breakfast, visit Agra Fort and then drive back to the old walled city of Jaipur. Founded by Maharaja Jai Singh II, this ‘pink city’ is meticulously constructed on the lines of the Shilpa-Shastra, an ancient Hindu treatise on architecture. The city's ancient palaces and forts have borne witness to countless royal processions and fabulous splendor. You'll also make a stop to visit Fatehpur Sikri (At your own expanse), which has been described as the world’s most perfectly preserved ghost town. Built by Akbar in the late 16th century, it was abandoned after only 14 years, and the elegant buildings of this superb walled city remain intact to this day. Overnight: Lemon Tree or similar Day 3: Jaipur City Tour and drive to Delhi (B)After breakfast, check out at 8am and proceed to visit the Amber Fort, which used to be the capital of the Kachhwaha clan until Jaipur was made the official capital in 1727. You'll also visit the Hawa Mahal, built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, considered the most stunning sight in the city of Jaipur. After lunch, proceed to the City Palace, the principal residence of the ruling family, known for its stunning architecture. Part of the palace is now converted into a magnificent museum. You'll also see Jantar Mantar, a stone observatory built in the 18th century. Time permitting you will also get a look at Jaipur's cottage industry specializing in hand-woven carpets & textiles. Witness how silk carpets are made by hand. In the evening, transfer to Delhi where you'll be dropped off for next destination (At your won Flight)
Private Day-Trip to Taj Mahal and Agra from Pune with Return Flight
Pickup at 3:30am from your Hotel or Anywhere in Pune and Transfer to Pune Airport Flight to Delhi and Flight depart at 5am approx for Delhi. Arrive at 7:30am Delhi Airport and your 3 hrs drive to Agra via Yamuna Express Highway. Reach Agra and we visit - Taj Mahal (A Unesco World Heritage Site), No trip to Agra would be complete without a visit to this shimmering vision of domes and minarets. The world's best-known tomb stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his wife - Queen Mumtaz Mahal. (Taj Mahal remain closed on every Friday) Lunch Break, Lunch will be provided at the best Local Restaurant (at your own expense) Second we visit Agra Fort (A Unesco World Heritage Site), Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The elegant buildings inside reflect an interesting synthesis of Hindu and Central Asian architectural styles. The maze of the courtyards, mosques & private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire. If Time permit we enjoy shopping in Agra is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leatherware, brassware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work. At the end of your Agra tour, you will be transferred back to Delhi airport to return flight back to Pune. Arrive in Pune, you will be picked up from the airport and will be dropped back off to your hotel in Pune at 10:30pm approx.
Private Full Day Tour of Pune
Start your tour with a pickup from your hotel in Pune. Before you begin, your guide will go through the itinerary of your full-day tour.Your first visit is to Aga Khan Palace, built in 1892. It holds a significant role in India’s independence as Mahatma Gandhi and his wife were imprisoned here. Next visit the Pataleshwar Caves, an 8th-century rock-cut cave temple dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. Spend around 30 minutes here then visit Raja Dinkar Museum, which holds over 20,000 objects with 2,500 of which are on display. The three-storey building houses various sculptures dating back to the 14th century. One part of particular interest is the "Mastani Mahal". Raja Kelkar made an attempt at depicting the palace of Mastani, (wife of the Peshwa Baji Rao I) with its remnants. Enjoy a delicious South Indian lunch at a famous local restaurant before we explore our next destination.Next, Visit Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple, dedicated to the Hindu God Ganesh. The temple is popular in Maharashtra and is visited by thousands of pilgrims every year. Devotees of the temple include celebrities and Chief Ministers of Maharashtra who visit during the annual ten-day Ganeshotsav festival.The main Ganesh idol is insured for a sum of ₹10 million (US$160,000).Next, Visit Shaniwarwada a historical fortification in the city of Pune in Maharashtra, India. Built in 1732, it was the seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire until 1818, hen the Peshwas lost control to the British East India Company after the Third Anglo-Maratha War. Following the rise of the Maratha Empire, the palace became the center of Indian politics in the 18th century. At the end of the tour, get dropped off back to the hotel.
Full day Private tour of Vizag
Start your journey with the Hotel Pickup at 8:00 AM in a private cab where your guide will brief you about the tour. Visit to the untouched Yarada Beach, one of the cleanest beaches. Later drive through the hills to visit the Simhachalam Temple, An ancient Shrine dedicated to Lord Narasimha (An Incarnation of Lord Vishnu). Your Guide will brief you about the history and culture of the temple. Next, visit to the RK Beach and enjoy the beautiful Beach road, Walk along the side of the beach road and relax your mind seeing the Sea. Enjoy a beautiful lunch at the local restaurant. Post Lunch, Drive to the Kailasagiri, and a Hill top Park in the city of Visakhapatnam. On way back to the main city, enjoy the beautiful scenes of Beach Road and stop at different places for photography. At the end of the tour, get dropped off at the hotel or you are free to explore the city at your own.
3 Hour Cultural & Heritage Walk of Pune
Start your journey with the hotel pick up and travel to Shaniwar Wada Fort using a local tuk-tuk/cab. At Shaniwar Wada fort, see this historical monument which was the seat of the Maratha Empire till 1818. Your guide would give you more insight information about the Fort and the empire. Next travel to Kasba Ganpati, A Ganesha temple (Elephant God) and Nana Wada who was the prominent minister and statesman of the Maratha Empire during the Peshwa administration. Next, Visit Lal Mahal. This is the place where Shivaji Maharaj lived. Our next visit is Jyotiba Phule Mandai which is the biggest market for vegetables and fruits in the whole Pune. This is the perfect place to dwell with the local people and great for photography. Next travel to Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple. This temple in Pune is dedicated to the Hindu God Ganesh. The temple is popular in Maharashtra and is visited by thousands of pilgrims every year. Devotees of the temple include celebrities and Chief Ministers of Maharashtra who visit during the annual ten-day Ganeshotsav festival. Our last stop is Vishrambaug Wada, a fine mansion situated at central Pune’s Thorale Bajirao Road, was the luxurious residence of Peshwa Bajirao II, the last Peshwa of Maratha confederacy, in the early nineteenth century. Your tour ends over here and you are free to explore the city on your own or your guide can arrange a tuk-tuk for you back to the hotel.