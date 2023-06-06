Pune

A thriving, vibrant metropolis, Pune is a centre of academia and business that epitomises ‘New India’ with its baffling mix of capitalism and spiritualism (ancient and modern). It’s also globally famous, or notorious, for an ashram, the Osho International Meditation Resort, founded by the late guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.

    Joshi's Museum of Miniature Railway

    Pune

    Inside the small Soudamini Instruments factory in eastern Pune is what is claimed to be India's only miniature city, the lifelong obsession of model train…

    Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum

    Pune

    An oddball of a museum that’s one of Pune’s true delights, housing only a fraction of the 20,000-odd objects of Indian daily life painstakingly collected…

    Aga Khan Palace

    Pune

    The grand Aga Khan Palace is set in a peaceful wooded 6.5-hectare plot northeast of the centre. Built in 1892 by Sultan Aga Khan III, this graceful…

    Shaniwar Wada

    Pune

    The remains of this fortressed palace of the Peshwa rulers are located in the old part of the city. Built in 1732, Shaniwar Wada was destroyed by a fire…

    Tribal Cultural Museum

    Pune

    About 1.5km east of the train station, this small museum showcases artefacts (jewellery, utensils, musical instruments, even black-magic accessories) from…

    Gandhi National Memorial

    Pune

    You can peer into the room where the Mahatma Ghandi used to stay as well as gawk at photos and paintings representing moments in his extraordinary life at…

    Osho Teerth Gardens

    Pune

    The 5-hectare Osho Teerth Gardens are a verdant escape from urban living with giant bamboo, jogging trails, a gurgling brook and smooching couples. You…

    Pataleshvara Cave Temple

    Pune

    The curious rock-cut Pataleshvara Cave Temple is a small and unfinished (though actively used) 8th-century temple, similar in style to the grander caves…

